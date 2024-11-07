Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $890
Campaign funds will be received by Pomona Learning Center
Your generous contributions to the Pomona Learning Center will directly enhance academic programs and support our goals and several essential ways.Academic Improvements: New computers, printers, and software will be provided to elevate students learning experience.
Classroom Upgrades: Enhancements to the classroom environment, including updated books and instructional materials, will foster more effective learning space.
Teacher Development: Ongoing professional development for teachers and support. Staff will ensure that our educators continue to grow, benefiting every student they instruct.
Faculties Maintenance: Proper classroom, space and upkeep our critical to sustaining safe and conducive learning environments. Maintenance and remodeling will accommodate student growth.
With your support, the learning center can continue to offer quality, education and achieve meaningful advancement for a productive school year ahead. Thank you for praying with us in this mission.
[1] Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, [2] fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand
November 14th, 2024
Our students have collected more than $ 4,317.00 in pledges.
November 12th, 2024
The students are ready but we need your support and help to make it a fun, fantastic day.
November 11th, 2024
Eagerly anticipating the start of the event.
November 11th, 2024
Waiting for the Library to open.
November 11th, 2024
As of Sunday Nov 10, 2024 our pledge total is $3,820.00
Our top fundraiser.
Thank you all for your support.
