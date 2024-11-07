Campaign Image

Pomona Learning Center

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $890

Campaign created by Natalie Masley

Campaign funds will be received by Pomona Learning Center

Pomona Learning Center

Your generous contributions to the Pomona Learning Center will directly enhance academic programs and support our goals and several essential ways.

Academic Improvements: New computers, printers, and software will be provided to elevate students learning experience. 

Classroom Upgrades: Enhancements to the classroom environment, including updated books and instructional materials, will foster more effective learning space. 

Teacher Development: Ongoing professional development for teachers and support. Staff will ensure that our educators continue to grow, benefiting every student they instruct.

Faculties Maintenance: Proper classroom, space and upkeep our critical to sustaining safe and conducive learning environments. Maintenance and remodeling will accommodate student growth.

With your support, the learning center can continue to offer quality, education and achieve meaningful advancement for a productive school year ahead. Thank you for praying with us in this mission.





Recent Donations
Show:
Randy Allison
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

[1] Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, [2] fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith. For the joy set before him he endured the cross, scorning its shame, and sat down at the right hand

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

For Arianna and the twins

Bernice Everage
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

For Torres twins.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Amber
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

RFord
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Torres twins God Bless both of you! Jeremiah 29 :11

Auntie Venus
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep reaching for the stars. There is no limit.

Arianna Castillo
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Congratulations on your efforts. Every step is considered a success.

Torress Twins
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Congratulations on your efforts.

Manuel and Sylvia Garcia
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

For Torres Tiwns May the Lord Bless you both 🙏

The Corner Butcher Shop
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

For the Torres Family

Morales family
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Auntie Drea Castillo
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

For my favorite little niece, Arianna Castillo! Do great at the Walkathon! I’m so proud you, baby girl! God bless you!

Updates

Progress towards our GOAL.

November 14th, 2024

Our students have collected more than $ 4,317.00 in pledges.

Update #4 We are on the move Now!

November 12th, 2024

The students are ready but we need your support and help to make it a fun, fantastic day. 

Update Update #4 We are on the move Now! Image
Update #3 Count down to Walk-A-Thon

November 11th, 2024

Eagerly anticipating the start of the event.

Update Update #3 Count down to Walk-A-Thon Image
Update #2 Top Students

November 11th, 2024

Waiting for the Library to open. 

Update Update #2 Top Students Image
Update #1 Pledge total

November 11th, 2024

As of Sunday Nov 10, 2024 our pledge total is $3,820.00

Our top fundraiser. 

Thank you all for your support. 

Update Update #1 Pledge total Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo