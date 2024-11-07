Your generous contributions to the Pomona Learning Center will directly enhance academic programs and support our goals and several essential ways.

: New computers, printers, and software will be provided to elevate students learning experience.

Classroom Upgrades: Enhancements to the classroom environment, including updated books and instructional materials, will foster more effective learning space.

Teacher Development: Ongoing professional development for teachers and support. Staff will ensure that our educators continue to grow, benefiting every student they instruct.

Faculties Maintenance: Proper classroom, space and upkeep our critical to sustaining safe and conducive learning environments. Maintenance and remodeling will accommodate student growth.

With your support, the learning center can continue to offer quality, education and achieve meaningful advancement for a productive school year ahead. Thank you for praying with us in this mission.















