Holiday Help for a Single Mom of 3

Recently, I have learned of a single mother of three young children who is struggling to make ends meet. She works, but has nothing left over to put aside.

I’d like us to come together, as a united community, and help her give her children a nice Christmas. 🎄 The children’s lists do not ask for much. They’ve all asked for shoes and a couple small toys. Let’s try to fulfill their wishes and, at the same time, show them that there are still good people in the world.

If there are funds left, after the lists are fulfilled, they will go to the mother for groceries.

God Bless You All!