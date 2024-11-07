Business Startup Funding

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $925
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Oxford
As many of you know, I was fired from my 18 year AudioVisual career, in February 2023, after refusing to wear a mask on a job site in San Francisco.
This has made me virtually un-hirable in the bay area.
So I’ve decided to work for myself, and hang my own shingle.
I’ve obtained my fictitious business name, and I’m in the process of getting my business license.
The next steps are getting my C7 license, Creating a website, advertising locally, and drumming up some clients.
This isn’t going to be easy, but nothing worth creating ever is.
If you’d like to help me in this endeavor, I could greatly use some startup funds to help get me over the hump.
Thank you for reading.
Thank you for being here.
and thank you for your support.
Good luck Michael!
You got this man
Wishing you luck in your new endever..You git this!
As a fellow entrepreneur, it won't be easy, but it's so much more rewarding and fun. Good luck, you got this!!
Good Lick!
Good luck!
Best of Luck! You totally got this 🙂
Stay strong, do good work. Bourbon Moon.
Every journey begins with a first step - good luck! And good on you for sticking to your principles.
Best of luck!
