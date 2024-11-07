We the People of MV

MEC/APECO received APPROVAL to build MULTIPLE Gas Power Peaker Plants in Mohave Valley behind Established Neighborhoods. This location will impact many residents, our local high school, our local junior high school and 2 elementary schools which are all within a 3mile radius of this proposed site. This IS NOT an appropriate location for the proposed Mohave Energy Park. Please visit our FB Page- "Protest the Location of the Mohave Valley Gas Power Plant". Please Sign Our Petition and donate. MEC/APECO needs to find a more appropriate location AWAY FROM ALL HOMES & SCHOOLS. Thank You.

We humbly ask to right the wrong done in Mohave Valley. Our rural town needs help fighting corporate titans and their plans to destroy our lifestyle, health, resources, and property values.