Support Josiah Educational Trip To WashingtonDC

Kairos PDX offers their 5th grade students a culminating field experience upon completing their primary school learning. This immersive, afro-centric cultural experience allows their student leaders to apply skills learned in real-time and to broaden their horizons by exposure to the diversity of opportunities available to them.

To attend the educational trip its required that we fund our portion. Josiah will spend a week in June 2025 touring the World War ll Memorial, National Air space museum, Library of congress,HBCU's, and so much more. The donations will also cover food and airfare.





I believe this trip will broaden his view of the world and give him confidence to continue to follow his dreams. As well as strengthen him academically and learn so much more of his history.





Hi my name is Josiah Harris I am 10 years old and I attend Kairos Pdx! I would love to attend our educational trip. I believe I will learn so much about my history and inspire me to do greater things. Please support my fundraiser.





Thank you so much for your supportive help.

Our donations deadline is Feb 29, 2025

Thank you 😊







