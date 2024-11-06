Support the Twins!

Hey friends,

As some of you may or may not know, we have been going through it lately with the twins.

Backstory.. I took emergency placement of the Lexi and Jonathan back in March of this year. They were taken from a very abusive and neglectful situation that included drug abuse. It was a no brainer for me because these babies needed all the help. I was told I would get assistance with them, including child care. That turned out to be a lie. So, after paying over $400 a week for child care for the last 8 months it has financially broke me. I finally stood my ground and told the state I needed help with daycare for these babies. By doing so I was told they were going to take them from me and place them with someone else. Of course, this was gut wrenching! They have become our family, my kiddos. After fighting with everything I had, I lost and was told to bring the kids today for them to be taken away. Right before they were about to take them from me MY GOD intervened!!! Something came up and the placement they were going to was no longer qualified! They get to stay with me!!

Now this put some pressure on them and they are doing what should have been done to begin with and getting the assistance for the babies. The only negative is that the assistance doesn't start for about a month or so.

That all being said, as much as I hate to ask for it, I need some help! I need to be able to get through this next month or so of child care so that I can continue to work!

If you feel led to donate I would be forever grateful! If that’s not something you can do right now, please share this and pray for us. Our God is going to make a way through this for us!





I also have Venmo @Cbaker18 and Cashapp $CassDBaker if that makes it any easier!





I am so thankful for all the love and support I have gotten from friends and family over these last 8 months! It means the world to me! ♡ Love you all!