Supporting the Keith and Susan hoover Family

Chase and Levi have been in Susan and Keith Hoover's care since they were infants. They have gone through much of the process to adopt the twin boys, who are now in preschool. Susan and Keith are the only parents, Chase and Levi have known. The boys have had a loving and caring home. The adoption would be complete except for the cost of the adoption. Keith and Susan have come up short on the money needed to complete the adoption. They need $7000. to complete the adoption process. I am starting this fund to help with their adoption. Please find it in your heart to help this family complete this adoption.