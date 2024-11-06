Helping with Brian's Funeral expenses

Campaign Image

Due to the unexpected passing of Brian "Jardog" Jarvis I am trying to help raise funds for his funeral expenses as he did not have any life insurance these expenses will fall to his sister Lisa and her husband Bob. Lisa is still grieving the loss of their mother 6 months ago. Any little bit can help. If you don't want to donate here there is a checking account open at the Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union under my name (Karen Burgess) just tell them it's the account for Brian's Funeral expenses. All funds go directly to Lisa to help in any way possible during this difficult time. If you can't donate please share ❤️ Thank You!

Recent Donations
12 Point Processing
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sue
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Tim
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

john and debbie
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for you loss!

