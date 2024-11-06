Campaign Image

Mercy Crisis Pregnancy Center Client Christmas

Goal:

 USD $1,700

Raised:

 USD $445

Alicia was 7 months pregnant, and just released from jail.

She had nothing for her baby, no money and no job. Needless to say, she was nervous, and afraid, not knowing what to expect. Her mind was quickly put at ease once she met the trained staff at Mercy. She knew they were there to help her. She experienced first hand their care and concern. And at this most vulnerable time of her life, she chose life for her baby.

Mercy Crisis Pregnancy Center is asking for Christmas gift donations for their clients, specifically beauty care sets for the mamas. Can we show our love and support to each of the 100 brave moms, who in the midst of very difficult situations, have reached out for help, and have chosen life for their babies? 

God bless you for sharing and remembering the dear moms and dedicated staff at Mercy!

-Janita Schuler

   

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

