Support Ranee to get her CPM to continue working

For the last 13 years I have worked supporting the women in Ma and Ct to help them have the birth they only once dreamt of. Sadly the Commonwealth of Massachusetts took away our autonomy and we are now required to obtain a license. Unfortunately I am not able to afford to submit to get my CPM and without it I have no way to support my family. I am asking for your help to work (Using the many hands make for light work theory) and provide this invaluable service to so many families who deserve quality supportive respectful Maternity and Wellwomen care.  

Beaulieu family
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

You are a light to my family. I am forever grateful for your support, caring and belief in me.

A grateful mom
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Thank you for all you have done for my family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Kirkland Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We appreciate all the guidance you gave us as we entered this whole "parenthood" thing

Molly OS
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you, I wish I could give more!!!

Franceska D
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying that you reach your goal so that you can continue doing what you love.

Charity Ferrusca
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for your family and your father.

Leila
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry to hear about your father. I have been wondering how to help the victims of the hurricane. Since I can't help him directly, helping you seems to be the thing to do. Prayers for the repose of his soul, prayers for you! God bless!

Emily Chaves
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you so much for the miraculous work you do, we are SO grateful for you!

Lubica
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and wishing you the best!

Dr Beata
$ 55.00 USD
2 months ago

The Tenesacas
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God bless you and the work you do with your hands

Teresa
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

You help so many people and have been through so much. We are happy to help. ❤️

Miguel Fernandez
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck

Jayne
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray you reach your goal. Thoughts and prayers always with you and your family.

