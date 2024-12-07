Hassingers in Haiti

Our family has been living and serving in Haiti for almost 7 years. Haiti is our home. In our 7 years in Haiti we have only spent 8 weeks total out of Haiti and only for 2 weeks at a time. In spite of the turmoil in Haiti God has allowed us to stay and continue with ministry. Below, each one of us has written a brief paragraph describing what we do here. Would you consider giving to help us to continue with the ministry that God has given us? You may also set up a monthly donation if you would like. Your donations will help us pay our teachers, purchase snacks for the kids and help with veterinarian supplies, as well as living expenses, etc...

My name is Alexis I'm 15 yrs. old. I moved with my parents Wayne and Lisa, and brother Ethan to the Artibonite Valley of Haiti in November of 2017 to serve as missionaries. Wayne is a veterinarian, and Lisa is a horse trainer by trade. We’ve been blessed with a big house and yard with room for all our animals and to have kids come for club. We have horses, goats (we milk 3 Nubian goats) , 2 rabbits, 2 chickens, 2 dogs, and 4 cats. One of our horses, Calypso is almost 4 years old and I recently started riding him. It was fun getting to be the one to do all the ground work with him and to be the first one to ride him.

Hi I'm Lisa. My main focus is to teach kids God’s word. Each week we have between 100 - 150 kids come to our house, everyone calls it the club. On Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays boys ages 7-14, 25-30 each day, come to our house for two hours. On Saturdays, 30-50 girls, ages 7-16 come for two hours. They spend an hour playing and learning how to work together as a team, followed by a bible lesson. Each day we have five Haitian teachers that lead the Bible studies. This allows us to keep the groups small to make disciples the way Jesus made disciples. Jesus made disciples as He walked through life with His disciples. He ate with them, He slept in the same place as them, He worked with them. Making disciples was/is about relationship. First with God the Father and then with others. Jesus taught them how to live in a way that was pleasing to God. To not just be hearers of God’s word but to be doers of His word.

Hi I'm Ethan and I'm 17 years old. I help with the day-to-day of taking care of our animals and setting up for club and cleaning up after the club. A favorite simple moment for me was seeing a group of club kids’ faces light up when I offered them one of their thumbs-up, fist bump combos. We’ve gathered quite a quirky collection of pets over the years; two dogs, four cats, eleven goats, two rabbits, two roosters, and three horses, in short, we really like animals.

Veterinary medicine is one of the ways that I, Wayne, serve those around us, here in Haiti. In a place where the vast majority of people literally have no bank account, animals often fill a vital economic role in financing school fees (even public education is not free). I am currently attending to and/or overseeing the care of over 100 animals each month at our front gate. I often find myself challenged to find the most effective care for both the animals and their owners given the economic and material resources available here. My goal is to both help animals and their human owners, but also to share knowledge and realistic skills with native Haitians involved in animal care. I currently work with approximately 20 men and women who offer basic veterinary care throughout the valley, helping to teach new skills, and refreshing and encouraging the skills they have to share with their communities. The daily routine of veterinary “practice” and teaching sometimes changes as the realities of life in a country suffering much internal turmoil requires, but one of the blessings is that we have been able to remain in country, continuing to be committed to learning, serving, and sharing.



