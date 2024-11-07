John Pike's Cancer Recovery Team

In late October 2024, John Pike was diagnosed with rectal cancer at Corewell Health Big Rapids Hospital in Big Rapids, Michigan. As a result of the toll that the disease has taken on his body, it was necessary for him to quit his job as an auto mechanic. He is now undergoing his medical team’s analysis of any possible spread of the cancer and preparing for the team’s treatment plan.

As many of you know from personal experience, the application and approval process for short-to-long-term disability can be a lengthy one, and bills can mount and become overwhelming. Without a paycheck, the family’s day-to-day life expenses and some of the costs related to the cancer treatment can quickly become a burden.

John has been a giver all of his life, and that’s the role he prefers. But we have encouraged him to “Let people love you.” Helping to cover John and his family’s expenses in the coming weeks and months (both the expected expenses and the unexpected ones) is one way to help remove some of the stress from John’s mind and let him focus as much as possible on the fight he’s in. Just like his medical team has assembled to help him battle the cancer, we want the opportunity to be part of his team in some way, too. It’s what he would want to do for us, if we were in his shoes.

We chose the GiveSendGo platform in part because it allows us the option of not publishing a fundraising goal. We simply don’t know what the total need will be for John and his wife Kayla and their boys in the coming months. We’d rather not risk underestimating the need and thereby discouraging people who care about him from giving more when their gifts could make an important difference.

Finally, we want to add “Pray” to this request. Please pray for strength for John in all of the physical difficulties ahead. Pray for his wife Kayla and their two boys in their every effort to be of help to him. Pray for the medical team, that “their hands will be God’s hands.” And pray for wisdom for everyone involved.

Thank you in advance.

(John’s brother Andy will be the “recipient/manager” of the money donated through this GiveSendGo fundraiser, and he will both transfer those funds for John and Kayla’s use and also provide regular verifiable reports to an informal accountability team.)