OPERATION HOMELESS CHRISTMAS AND HAMPER FOOD DRIVE





OPERATION HOMELESS CHRISTMAS DINNER AND HAMPER FOOD DRIVE GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

A.I.M.M. is returning to Georgetown, Guyana for the Christmas holiday this year and we are taking the Spirit of Christ with us in a very unique way. We are planning to feed the homeless living on the streets of Georgetown a traditional Guyanese Christmas dinner.

We are also planning another round of bulk food deliveries to needy Guyanese families. Each “Hamper” includes 22 lb. of rice, 10 lb. of wheat flower, 10 lb. of cane sugar, 2 gal of cooking oil and 4 lb. of salt.

These are the basics the locals use for every meal and this hamper will usually last a family of four a month. Our goal for this trip is 100 hampers. One hundred families will be blessed by you. This generosity will provide them one month of not wondering where their next meal will come from and that is a huge relief for them.

The wholesale cost of each food hamper is just $30.00 USD. With the average senor citizen living on just $180.00 USD a month, this gift is a life changing event.

Will you partner with us? The total cost of the homeless feeding and the 100 hampers will be $4500.00 USD. We are looking for just 100 partners who can bless this endeavor with a gift of just $45.00 USD. To us here in the USA, that amount is not that much but to all the people it will bless, it is almost a quarter of a month’s salary!!!

