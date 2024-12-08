OPERATION HOMELESS CHRISTMAS AND HAMPER FOOD DRIVE

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Allen
December 8th, 2024
Seven days and a wakeup are all that stands between us and the work that Christ put us on earth to do. As I type this update, the energy to do God's mission really gets moving and we are ready to go. The only thing missing is you! Your support is very much needed and welcomed. The work will get done; will you be a part of it is the only question needing an answer.
This is the season of Christ and His love to the people of this world must be poured out of us so that new and refreshing sprit can flow into us. As we pour out what we have, will Christ not send a renewing flood into us?
Partner with us in this mission. We are going into all the world, and we would LOVE to have you with us! Thank you all for your never-ending prayers and support and I pray Christ pours into you 7 times more than you allow to pour out!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.