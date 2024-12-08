Campaign Image

OPERATION HOMELESS CHRISTMAS AND HAMPER FOOD DRIVE

Goal:

 USD $4,500

Raised:

 USD $225

Campaign created by Joseph Allen

Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Allen

OPERATION HOMELESS CHRISTMAS DINNER AND HAMPER FOOD DRIVE GEORGETOWN, GUYANA
A.I.M.M. is returning to Georgetown, Guyana for the Christmas holiday this year and we are taking the Spirit of Christ with us in a very unique way. We are planning to feed the homeless living on the streets of Georgetown a traditional Guyanese Christmas dinner.
We are also planning another round of bulk food deliveries to needy Guyanese families. Each “Hamper” includes 22 lb. of rice, 10 lb. of wheat flower, 10 lb. of cane sugar, 2 gal of cooking oil and 4 lb. of salt.
These are the basics the locals use for every meal and this hamper will usually last a family of four a month. Our goal for this trip is 100 hampers. One hundred families will be blessed by you. This generosity will provide them one month of not wondering where their next meal will come from and that is a huge relief for them.
The wholesale cost of each food hamper is just $30.00 USD. With the average senor citizen living on just $180.00 USD a month, this gift is a life changing event.
Will you partner with us? The total cost of the homeless feeding and the 100 hampers will be $4500.00 USD. We are looking for just 100 partners who can bless this endeavor with a gift of just $45.00 USD. To us here in the USA, that amount is not that much but to all the people it will bless, it is almost a quarter of a month’s salary!!!
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 135.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

The work is about commence!

December 8th, 2024

Seven days and a wakeup are all that stands between us and the work that Christ put us on earth to do. As I type this update, the energy to do God's mission really gets moving and we are ready to go. The only thing missing is you! Your support is very much needed and welcomed. The work will get done; will you be a part of it is the only question needing an answer.

This is the season of Christ and His love to the people of this world must be poured out of us so that new and refreshing sprit can flow into us. As we pour out what we have, will Christ not send a renewing flood into us? 

Partner with us in this mission. We are going into all the world, and we would LOVE to have you with us! Thank you all for your never-ending prayers and support and I pray Christ pours into you 7 times more than you allow to pour out! 

Update The work is about commence! Image

