Help make Christmas special for the BayCrest Park

Hi! My name is Brit Galvin and I’m a resident of Bay Crest Park, in Tampa Fla! Our community was recently flooded due to storm surge from hurricane Helene, and then slapped again from hurricane Milton. With 960 homes in our community, we have many children who are now homeless and displaced. Many of us living in RV’s, Airbnb’s and air mattresses in a family member’s home. 

Every year a group of us put on a Christmas celebration for the kids. Unfortunately the spirits are low around the area, naturally. This year, we want to show up BIG for the kiddos of Bay Crest. 

Please help us raise funds by donating to this fundraiser. We are partnering with our local church and hoping to hire a Santa, provide food and drinks, have games and even gifts for each child! 

Thank you to all who are here and for all of the love and support you have shown our community. 

Recent Donations
Colonel P
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

A very merry Christmas to all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for all of you! With love from rural Illinois ❤️

Best Tampa Bay Mortgage
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Holidays little ones from Ben & Kimber Macht

Paula Delage
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Morris
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas 🎄

Lori Sarnese
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anna Mlynski
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Bree Star
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Holidays! Praying all of these families have a peaceful season.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Jennifer Petak
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas! God bless you all.

Cindy Holder
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you Brit for all you do

Christina
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 747.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending so much love to all the Baycrest families! Wishing you all a blessed Holiday season and beautiful New Year! Love, The Families of Centner Academy

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas to the children you are giving gifts to.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Desiree Tatum
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless these families and have a Merry Christmas. From a very special Angel Brenden!

Leigh Ashworth
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

