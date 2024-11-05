Help make Christmas special for the BayCrest Park

Raised:
USD $3,997
Campaign funds will be received by Brittany Galvin
Hi! My name is Brit Galvin and I’m a resident of Bay Crest Park, in Tampa Fla! Our community was recently flooded due to storm surge from hurricane Helene, and then slapped again from hurricane Milton. With 960 homes in our community, we have many children who are now homeless and displaced. Many of us living in RV’s, Airbnb’s and air mattresses in a family member’s home.
Every year a group of us put on a Christmas celebration for the kids. Unfortunately the spirits are low around the area, naturally. This year, we want to show up BIG for the kiddos of Bay Crest.
Please help us raise funds by donating to this fundraiser. We are partnering with our local church and hoping to hire a Santa, provide food and drinks, have games and even gifts for each child!
Thank you to all who are here and for all of the love and support you have shown our community.
A very merry Christmas to all.
We are praying for all of you! With love from rural Illinois ❤️
Happy Holidays little ones from Ben & Kimber Macht
Merry Christmas 🎄
Happy Holidays! Praying all of these families have a peaceful season.
Merry Christmas! God bless you all.
Thank you Brit for all you do
Merry Christmas!
Sending so much love to all the Baycrest families! Wishing you all a blessed Holiday season and beautiful New Year! Love, The Families of Centner Academy
Merry Christmas to the children you are giving gifts to.
God Bless these families and have a Merry Christmas. From a very special Angel Brenden!
