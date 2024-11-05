Help make Christmas special for the BayCrest Park

Hi! My name is Brit Galvin and I’m a resident of Bay Crest Park, in Tampa Fla! Our community was recently flooded due to storm surge from hurricane Helene, and then slapped again from hurricane Milton. With 960 homes in our community, we have many children who are now homeless and displaced. Many of us living in RV’s, Airbnb’s and air mattresses in a family member’s home.

Every year a group of us put on a Christmas celebration for the kids. Unfortunately the spirits are low around the area, naturally. This year, we want to show up BIG for the kiddos of Bay Crest.

Please help us raise funds by donating to this fundraiser. We are partnering with our local church and hoping to hire a Santa, provide food and drinks, have games and even gifts for each child!

Thank you to all who are here and for all of the love and support you have shown our community.