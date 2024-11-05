Vet bills to cover & spay and neuter 9 pups

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Blackjack Animal Rescue
Since 2006 we have been rescuing dogs and cats from the Southeast. The last 4 years we have gone from 200 dogs a year to around 20 dogs a year. Foster homes and donations are so far behind, we have had to struggle to keep up with the vet bills. In 18 years we have never had any trouble covering our vet bills with fundraisers several times a year and monthly donations. People are slowly stopping their monthly donations, Facebook is blocking our link that we post online for fundraisers and dog adoptions have drastically plummeted. In the meantime, some of the dogs (7 of the 16 dogs we currently have are due for a redo on the annual vaccines, 9 need spay and neuters and one needs heartworm treatment which is pricy! Rollie also ran up a vet bill when he had his neuter, bled post op and skyrocketed the cost. Thankfully he is ok now, but may require more treatment. I have never admitted that it's this bad for the last year, but now time is of the essence since we see that people are not adopting as readily. With big tech trying to stall our donations, we have to reach out and plead for GOD on high to help us!
Praying for the puppies!!
November 19th, 2024
Rollie had to go to the emergency vet again last night. Fortunately we were able to get him into a new emergency vet that does such a great job and we are very happy with their care. He has a large hematoma that needs to be reaborbed so he doesn't lose any of his red blood cells. Please pray that he will reabsorb and it won't cause him pain anymore. Thankful to all who have given to help Rollie and the other pups too!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.