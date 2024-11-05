Vet bills to cover & spay and neuter 9 pups

Since 2006 we have been rescuing dogs and cats from the Southeast. The last 4 years we have gone from 200 dogs a year to around 20 dogs a year. Foster homes and donations are so far behind, we have had to struggle to keep up with the vet bills. In 18 years we have never had any trouble covering our vet bills with fundraisers several times a year and monthly donations. People are slowly stopping their monthly donations, Facebook is blocking our link that we post online for fundraisers and dog adoptions have drastically plummeted. In the meantime, some of the dogs (7 of the 16 dogs we currently have are due for a redo on the annual vaccines, 9 need spay and neuters and one needs heartworm treatment which is pricy! Rollie also ran up a vet bill when he had his neuter, bled post op and skyrocketed the cost. Thankfully he is ok now, but may require more treatment. I have never admitted that it's this bad for the last year, but now time is of the essence since we see that people are not adopting as readily. With big tech trying to stall our donations, we have to reach out and plead for GOD on high to help us!