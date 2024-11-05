Hunt for Silas

Silas is a 11 year old 5th grader who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Melanoma in May 2024. After testing and surgeries found out it had spread to his lymph nodes. Currently Silas is getting immunotherapy a form of chemo once every 3 weeks in Spokane traveling to Scared Heart Childrens Hospital for all appointments. He will be traveling to Spokane for at-least the next year just for his treatments and appointments and will have years of medical appointments after that. We are raising money to bring Silas on an amazing elk hunt and to help with medical bills. Thank you!