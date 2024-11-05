Campaign Image

Hunt for Silas

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,980

Campaign created by Jase & Laura Groesbeck

Hunt for Silas

Silas is a 11 year old 5th grader who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Melanoma in May 2024. After testing and surgeries found out it had spread to his lymph nodes. Currently Silas is getting immunotherapy a form of chemo once every 3 weeks in Spokane traveling to Scared Heart Childrens Hospital for all appointments. He will be traveling to Spokane for at-least the next year just for his treatments and appointments and will have years of medical appointments after that. We are raising money to bring Silas on an amazing elk hunt and to help with medical bills. Thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 700.00 USD
28 days ago

Jason and Suzy ZIck
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Shirt donation
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Shirt sale donation
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Matt W
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

The Gobles
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Wackemandpackem friends
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck elk hunting Silas!

BoarMasters
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Go get em Silas! The challenge ahead…..It’s not just you, it’s all of us, We are your team, And your team is huge! Fight Hard, Hunt Hard!

Alecia Shaw
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending you lots of love, prayers, and luck on your recovery and hunt! Hope you have the experience of a lifetime and get an Elk!

Jose u
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Chadapiller
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope ya hammer a tank young lad. Let’s go ….. “WACK EM AND PACK EM”

JL Holloway
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending my best wishes to you Silas on both your recovery and your Elk hunt God speed keep your head up and and dreams big

Black Bear Pursuit
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Best of luck on your hunt Silas. I’m rooting for ya.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Idaho Big Game Scouting
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

d8
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Nikki Miller
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Congratulations on your hunt, Silas! I can’t wait to follow along on your journey. You’re going to kick cancers as well. You’re a tough dude 💪

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo