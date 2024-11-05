Supporting Hope Muadi

Our dear sister Hope has been struggling with a severe cancer since the day I met her 6 yrs ago. She was diagnosed 1 year after arriving in Canada from Congo, Africa under a lovely couple that sponsored her. After diagnosis her boys were able to to join her under the same sponsorship through MCC. Hope was able to do some care giving for others when she was stronger. Hope is now in Hospice, but her family and close friends are praying and still hopeful that she regains some strength in order for her boys to have more time with their mom! She is still requiring supplements that have helped her gain strength in the past. They also have to move in the next month while Hope is in Hospice. 2 of her boys are attending universities in other provinces and are unable to contribute financially. All of this has taken a toll financially on John (her 3rd son) and Hope. If anyone would like to contribute and help this family out, they would be very grateful. The funds would go towards the supplements, some assistance with damage deposit possibly, and if the Lord calls her home, then funeral costs. They have appreciated all your prayers over the years and ask for ongoing prayer support. Thank you in advance.

