4 wheels 4 Kriegs

Goal:
EUR €7,500
Raised:
EUR €5,620
Hello!
We are the Krieg family, our names are Charlie and Alana (33) Kaya (4) and Pania (1)
we are missionaries with an organization called Steiger, who reaches young adults with the message of the Gospel using relevant tools such as art, music and community.
We used to live and serve in New Zealand but we moved to Portugal about a year ago and need a vehicle,
not only so that we can get to places with the kids (Navigating public transport with two little kids is a mission on its own!) but also so that we can get to more places while serving with the mission, help transport things that we use in our creative street actions and help with giving people rides places as well!
We would love for you to partner with us in raising support for a car!
you can do this by:
every little helps and we really appreciate you, whether you do all these things or only the ones you can!
God Bless you from Orkney x
Merry Christmas (a little late(!
May God bless your family in this pretty mission!
We can only imagine how hard it must be to use public transport (and such long distances!) 100% of the time with 2 very young children!! We pray that God will provide you with the right car and that it would be a huge source of joy and thanksgiving for your family!
They traverse afar! Much love Kriegs!
Love sou guys!!
Love you guys! All the best xx
We love this family and their hearts for ministry. If we all do a little, God can do much!
January 14th, 2025
Thank you so so much to everyone who has given towards our car, prayed for us and shared this campaign!
Today we are going to go see the car we are probably going to buy!
the buyer is allowing us to leave a deposit if we want it today,
we just need 1,500 more to reach our goal!
Please continue to pray God will provide this final amount and give it towards it if you can!
we appreciate you all so much!
January 11th, 2025
We found a car that seems like the perfect fit for our family but we are 2,600 euro short!
Please pray with us that we will be able to raise the funds for this car!
if you can, please prayerfully consider donating towards our fund so we can buy it
thank you so much for your prayers and support!
December 11th, 2024
Wow, we are so amazed by your generosity! thank you so so much to everyone who has given, shared our campaign and/or prayed for us to get a car!
we are so close to reaching our goal!!
We are looking for a 7-seater van. If you are in Portugal and hear of anyone selling one, please let us know. We are praying for it to be automatic, although it is a bit uncommon in Portugal.
Please continue to pray for us and share our campaign!
