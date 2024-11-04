Eagle Scout Project

Hi! I’m Lizzeigh Stewart, an 11th grader and an Eagle Scout candidate.

For my Eagle project, I’m building a Gaga Ball Pit at Lowell Elementary School in Mesa, AZ — and I need your help! This project not only benefits the students at Lowell Elementary by providing a fun and safe place to play but also helps me achieve my goal of earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Scouting.



What’s Gaga Ball?



It’s a fun, fast-paced game that kids LOVE! It’s safe, low-impact, and encourages teamwork and active play for kids of all ages.

Why Donate?



Your donation will help me purchase essential materials like wood, rubber, and safety gear to build a pit that hundreds of kids will use daily. Together, we can create a lasting resource for the school while helping me reach this important milestone in my Scouting journey.

Deadline Alert!



This project will be completed on December 14th, so don’t wait — donate today to help us reach our goal in time!

Make a Difference in 30 Seconds:



Every dollar gets us closer to bringing this Gaga Ball Pit to life for Lowell Elementary students. Thank you for supporting my Eagle Project and contributing to something that benefits both the school and my path to Eagle Scout!