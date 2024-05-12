Support Eviana in Her Fight Against Neuroblastoma

Hello, my name is Erica and I have created this campaign on behalf of my sister, Sarah, my sweet niece, Eviana, and their family.

EVIANA’S STORY

As a one year old, Eviana is now on the second fight of her life against neuroblastoma. Following her first battle and victory during the first couple months of her life, our hope and prayer remained that this was a one-time occurrence, and she would be able to live a long, healthy life without another treatment. While we knew this outcome was always possible, the realization of our fears has left the entire family with heavy, shattered hearts.

Due to a rare genetic mutation combined with this aggressive form of cancer, this malignancy has metastasized throughout Eviana’s delicate body. Within the last 30 days, she has gone through countless labs, an MRI, her first round of chemotherapy, multiple hospitalizations, the traumatic placement of a nasogastric tube, countless doctor’s appointments, and anesthetization for surgery to undergo bone marrow and tumor biopsy along with the insertion of a central line catheter. Heartbreakingly, this is only the beginning of my niece’s treatment plan.

WHY EVIANA NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT

Eviana has completed one out of the seven planned chemotherapy cycles. Unfortunately, the second treatment must be completed in Seattle. With that said, this round of therapy may last anywhere from four weeks to an indeterminate amount of time. This timeframe is solely dependent on how Eviana's little body reacts to the medications and if her doctors deem her capable to safely travel back to Alaska for the third course of chemo. The remaining phases of her care plan will be held alternately in Alaska and/or Seattle, depending on her reaction to these harsh but necessary treatments.

Sarah and Cadden have three additional children under their roof to love and provide for. Since Eviana’s cancer relapse, this family’s world has once again been upended. Due to the nature and unpredictability of her cancer, my sister has limited knowledge of where she and Eviana will live during the next several weeks, possibly months.

Eviana has a long battle ahead of her. Their family will have to be separated at times due to the financial repercussions of traveling to Seattle and the potential indefinite time that may be spent there. Meals, transportation, flights, and housing will absolutely be needed. With Sarah and Eviana’s multiple upcoming stays in Seattle, they’re hoping to be able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House and to purchase a vehicle so walking to the Children’s hospital won’t be yet another variable in this difficult scenario. Tragically, one of the inevitable consequences of chemotherapy is neutropenia. This means that Eviana’s white blood cell count is almost entirely gone, resulting in an immunocompromised state that results in an inability for her immune system to defend itself against infections. This makes public transportation exceptionally dangerous and not realistically feasible.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Any funds you can donate, big or small, will make a tremendous impact. If you are unable to financially contribute, simply sharing Eviana’s story and this campaign would mean the world to us. Additionally, your thoughts and prayers are so significant and powerful. Our whole family is incredibly grateful for any support and we deeply appreciate your part in Eviana’s life story. If you want to stay up to date on any changes or just want to see my niece’s adorable smile, you can follow her instagram at @evianas.journey.

Thank you for being an integral part of Eviana’s journey!