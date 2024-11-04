Support for Harper's Eagle Restoration Project

Fundraising to buy supplies for Harper Rice's Eagle Historic Street Post Restoration Project.

My name is Harper Rice. Since 2019, I have been given the opportunity to be a part of Boy Scouts of America. The motto of Boy Scouts is "Do a good turn daily". Boy Scouts have a purpose to serve the community and those around them. I have been on an incredible journey and have grown from the program with the help of my fearless leaders and scouting friends. Now is my turn to give back. Scouting requires an Eagle Project, a project created by a scout to help the community to reach the Eagle rank. To help my community I have a goal of painting and restoring 10 street marker posts of Murray Hill in Jacksonville. Murray Hill is a historical neighborhood and these street markers are part of local history. Over time, the markers have fallen into disrepair. I would like to give them a new life and preserve some of Jacksonville's history by repainting and cleaning them. Your support would mean the world to me as I try to give back to the community.