Support for the Short Family

Support Mike and Cathy Short During Their Journey to Healing



We’re asking for help for Mike Short (Shorty) and his wife, Cathy, who recently received a heart transplant after a series of serious cardiac emergencies. This life-saving procedure was essential, but it marks just the beginning of a long road to recovery for Cathy.

Cathy is currently in a city hospital, far from home, requiring Mike to travel back and forth daily to be by her side. The frequent trips are taking a toll—both financially and emotionally. Hotel stays and parking fees add up quickly, and the strain of being so far from home makes this journey even more challenging.

We want to come together to help Mike stay close to Cathy as she heals, so he doesn’t have to worry about the costs of staying nearby. Your support would, be used towards hotel stays and parking, allowing Mike to be there for Cathy every step of the way, providing her with the love and comfort she needs as she recovers.

With heartfelt gratitude, we thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and support we have received so far. They have truly made a difference. Continued prayers are much appreciated as Cathy and Mike face this long journey toward healing.

Any donation, big or small, will make a meaningful difference and bring some relief to Mike during this difficult time. Thank you for helping us support Mike and Cathy on their path to wholeness and renewed health.