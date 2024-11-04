Campaign Image

Support for the Short Family

Support for the Short Family

Support Mike and Cathy Short During Their Journey to Healing

We’re asking for help for Mike Short (Shorty) and his wife, Cathy, who recently received a heart transplant after a series of serious cardiac emergencies. This life-saving procedure was essential, but it marks just the beginning of a long road to recovery for Cathy.

Cathy is currently in a city hospital, far from home, requiring Mike to travel back and forth daily to be by her side. The frequent trips are taking a toll—both financially and emotionally. Hotel stays and parking fees add up quickly, and the strain of being so far from home makes this journey even more challenging.

We want to come together to help Mike stay close to Cathy as she heals, so he doesn’t have to worry about the costs of staying nearby. Your support would, be used towards hotel stays and parking, allowing Mike to be there for Cathy every step of the way, providing her with the love and comfort she needs as she recovers.

With heartfelt gratitude, we thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers, and support we have received so far. They have truly made a difference. Continued prayers are much appreciated as Cathy and Mike face this long journey toward healing.

Any donation, big or small, will make a meaningful difference and bring some relief to Mike during this difficult time. Thank you for helping us support Mike and Cathy on their path to wholeness and renewed health.

Chris snd Angela White
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending love and prayers.

Caity Landrio
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending so many prayers to your family for a speedy recovery

Thomas Tommaso
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for a speedy recovery. Praying for Mike, Cathy and the whole family 🙏🙏🙏

Bruce and Sherry
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

All our love and prayers for your family

The Haug Family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers for a speedy recover!

Tracey Farrell
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for healthy healing.

Patti Puglia and Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers and hugs for a quick recovery !

Sarah Sargeant
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you, Aunt Cathy and Uncle Mike! Sending so many prayers and hugs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for continued miracles to unfold and for her recovery to be smooth and full. Praying also for your family’s strength and peace during this time.

Barsch Family
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Lynn Moir
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for a complete healing!

Lyndsay Kenny and Eddie
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for a speedy recovery! We love you aunt Cathy and uncle Mike!

The Campbells
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Big prayers and hugs!

Stephanie
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Erica Murphy
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you Cathy and the whole family. Sending you lots of love from me and my family!

The Shewprashad Family
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Speedy recovery. God bless!

Britney Cohen
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers

Cat Mayor
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

All the best of love and health ~Cat

Teresa Black
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and prayers for you all!

Cheryl and family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for my cousin❤️ we love you and you are in our prayers daily. Much love to Mike.

Updates

Update #4

January 1st, 2025

On 12/18 Cathy was discharged and started her journey at home with Mike. She continues to work on regaining her strength and become independent again. 

She is continuing to go to dialysis 3 times a week and getting PT & OT at home a couple times a week. Lots of doctor appointments and bloodwork to continue to monitor her health journey. 

We are grateful that Cathy was able to be home with Mike for Christmas and see her granddaughters again.  

Many sincere thanks to everyone who has called, texted, sent a message and for all the prayers❤️. Continued prayers are welcomed as this is a long road to recovery. 

Update #3

December 4th, 2024

Cathy is continuing to make progress at Columbia in NYC. 

On 11/29 she was moved to the Acute Rehab floor where she has been getting more PT & OT focused to her needs when she gets discharged. 

She is still receiving dialysis as needed a couple times a week. 

Her progress is incredible and it is hard to think her journey at Columbia started just about 6 weeks ago. 

She will be in the acute rehab till they see she is able to function at home. Hopefully just a couple weeks. 

But we are so proud of the hard work and perseverance she is putting forward. 

Continued prayers as always are welcome.  

Update #2

November 21st, 2024

Cathy is continuing to recover on this long road. She is still in the step down unit. 

The feeding tube was removed last week and she was happy to eat on her own again. 

She continued dialysis through the last week and is being assessed if they can start to remove that support. 

She is receiving PT & OT daily and is making progress to regain independence again. 

It is a slow recovery with Muscular Dystrophy. 

Mike has been there EVERY single day making the trek into NYC (sometimes a little over an hour drive and sometimes 3 hours) 

We are grateful for each and every prayer and donation that has been generously given. 

Cathy still has at least a few more weeks in the city as it looks like she will go to acute rehab at Columbia. 


*photo is after feeding tube was removed. 

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

November 11th, 2024

Today Cathy graduated out of CTICU (cardiac ICU) to the step down unit. She is in a regular room. 

Most supports are removed and everyone seems to be amazed with her progress. 

She is still receiving dialysis 3 times a week. And should be assessed tomorrow to see if she can get the feeding tube out. 


We cannot thank all of our friends and family enough for all the prayers and support we have received!! 


Continued prayers are welcomed❤️

