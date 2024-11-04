Luke Richard's Eagle Project Mr Teller's Garden

🌱 Support Mr. Teller's Garden at The Good Shepherd Catholic Montessori! 🌱



Mr. Teller’s Garden is being created as a beautiful outdoor space in honor of Mr. Teller, the founder of GSCM, who had a profound influence on Luke's education and growth. Mr. Teller’s commitment to faith-based, Montessori education has shaped countless lives, including Luke’s, and inspired him to take on this meaningful project for his Eagle Scout rank.



With the hardscape portion complete, we’re now seeking support to fund the landscaping and finishing touches that will bring this garden to life. Luke’s goal is to raise $2,500-$3,000 to cover these final costs, ensuring that this tribute will become a lasting, serene environment for learning and reflection. Any additional funds raised will directly support other property needs at GSCM, helping to maintain a welcoming and peaceful campus for future students.



Every gift, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to making this vision a reality. Thank you for considering a donation to support both Luke’s Eagle project and the legacy of Mr. Teller at GSCM!



👉 Please donate and help bring Mr. Teller’s Garden to life!

