Campaign Image

Luke Richard's Eagle Project Mr Teller's Garden

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $2,005

Campaign created by Lori Richard

Campaign funds will be received by Lori Richard

🌱 Support Mr. Teller's Garden at The Good Shepherd Catholic Montessori! 🌱

Mr. Teller’s Garden is being created as a beautiful outdoor space in honor of Mr. Teller, the founder of GSCM, who had a profound influence on Luke's education and growth. Mr. Teller’s commitment to faith-based, Montessori education has shaped countless lives, including Luke’s, and inspired him to take on this meaningful project for his Eagle Scout rank.

With the hardscape portion complete, we’re now seeking support to fund the landscaping and finishing touches that will bring this garden to life. Luke’s goal is to raise $2,500-$3,000 to cover these final costs, ensuring that this tribute will become a lasting, serene environment for learning and reflection. Any additional funds raised will directly support other property needs at GSCM, helping to maintain a welcoming and peaceful campus for future students.

Every gift, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to making this vision a reality. Thank you for considering a donation to support both Luke’s Eagle project and the legacy of Mr. Teller at GSCM!

👉 Please donate and help bring Mr. Teller’s Garden to life!
Recent Donations
Show:
Mutters
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for bringing energy to campus!

Tom Frietch
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck Luke

Will and Annie Egan
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for doing this, Luke!

Carla Molina
$ 35.00 USD
1 month ago

David Stein
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Dan and Maureen Teller
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Way to go, Luke - thank you!

The Marshall family
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you Luke!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Westrich
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Carrie Bucksath
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Dammarell Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Gates Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

The Baker Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thomas Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck with your project, Luke!

Rachel Sabo
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Swensen Family
$ 35.00 USD
2 months ago

Sheryl McCarthy
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Ellis family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

What a great project Luke!

