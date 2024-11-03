Operation Rebuild

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $9,028
Campaign funds will be received by Kiesha Williams
Praying for this mama and her little ones.
Praying that you cast all your worries/anxieties upon the Lord because he cares for you and your children so much. He is with you in this challenging season. (1 Peter 5:7).
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26
We pray favor, blessing and protection.
Keep close to God. We will be praying for you and your kiddos.
Lovingly praying for you
We pray God's promises upon you, for peace from the fear of the world, and for a new beginning filled with HOPE.
Last week I asked the Lord to show me where there was a need and indeed a few days later, a brother in the Lord sent me thus request. I pray that we all remain obedient and sensitive to the Holy Spirit. God bless u and He will keep u safe.
You are precious to God and precious to us!! May you see God with your very own eyes and watch as He defends and protects you and your children!! He is faithful!
We are praying for miracles
I pray a blessing on your future! Never forget that God is with you through the hills and valleys. You are worth it!
I am praying for you and your kiddos! The Lord will provide and this is the beginning of a new life and walk for you! I am so honored to know your story. You are courageous, gal! Be blessed!!
