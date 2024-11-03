Campaign Image

Operation Rebuild

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $9,028

Campaign created by Sarah Miles

Campaign funds will be received by Kiesha Williams

Operation Rebuild

We would love to empower and support a single mom who is in immediate need for housing and reliable transportation. She is trying to be on her own after a very difficult situation and needs a safe place. Due to the content of the situation, we need to be sensitive of additional description. Any contribution would be greatly appreciated. Thank you so much and God bless! 
Recent Donations
Show:
Jim and Betty Stroh
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for this mama and her little ones.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kendra Nekoranec
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying that you cast all your worries/anxieties upon the Lord because he cares for you and your children so much. He is with you in this challenging season. (1 Peter 5:7).

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26

David and Martha Pitts
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

We pray favor, blessing and protection.

Bill and Tracie
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep close to God. We will be praying for you and your kiddos.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Lovingly praying for you

Mark Karen Sutherlin
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We pray God's promises upon you, for peace from the fear of the world, and for a new beginning filled with HOPE.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Last week I asked the Lord to show me where there was a need and indeed a few days later, a brother in the Lord sent me thus request. I pray that we all remain obedient and sensitive to the Holy Spirit. God bless u and He will keep u safe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

You are precious to God and precious to us!! May you see God with your very own eyes and watch as He defends and protects you and your children!! He is faithful!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Roe and friends
$ 1400.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for miracles

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray a blessing on your future! Never forget that God is with you through the hills and valleys. You are worth it!

Luke
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ed Hermsen
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Alexa
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

I am praying for you and your kiddos! The Lord will provide and this is the beginning of a new life and walk for you! I am so honored to know your story. You are courageous, gal! Be blessed!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo