Campaign Image

Honduras Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $2,200

Raised:

 USD $1,240

Campaign created by Jane Matthew Reed

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Reed

Honduras Mission Trip

I am so excited to be going to Honduras this January with Children’s Bible Ministries!  We will be hosting a week of “summer camp” that will include sharing the Gospel, playing games, Bible studies, and building friendships. I’m seeking to raise $2,200 to cover housing, travel, and ministry team expenses. Would you prayerfully consider partnering in my mission trip by supporting me financially? And of course I covet your prayers both before and during my time in Honduras! After the trip I will send an update recounting the ways the Lord works in and through our team. Thank you for your time. 

In Christ,

Jane Matthew Reed

And how are they to preach unless they are sent? As it is written, “How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the good news!”

Romans 10:15

Recent Donations
Show:
AS
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

So excited you’re getting to go!

Coach Peggy
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Dee Park
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

So excited to see what God is going to do thru your service!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Coach j
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 640.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mrs Wendi
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo