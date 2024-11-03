Honduras Mission Trip

I am so excited to be going to Honduras this January with Children’s Bible Ministries! We will be hosting a week of “summer camp” that will include sharing the Gospel, playing games, Bible studies, and building friendships. I’m seeking to raise $2,200 to cover housing, travel, and ministry team expenses. Would you prayerfully consider partnering in my mission trip by supporting me financially? And of course I covet your prayers both before and during my time in Honduras! After the trip I will send an update recounting the ways the Lord works in and through our team. Thank you for your time.

In Christ,

Jane Matthew Reed

And how are they to preach unless they are sent? As it is written, “How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the good news!”

Romans 10:15