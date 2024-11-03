Our full story can be found here: Lotty's Facebook Group (start at the bottom post and read from the bottom up to get the posts in chronological order).

Lotty is a sweet and beautiful Arabian horse that I purchased from a kill pen in May. I had a budget of $6,000 to buy her, get her through quarantine, ship her to FL, and get her trained.

All of that was accomplished within budget but then her trainer informed me that she needed a lameness exam. Long story short, that led to $4,000 in additional bills for exams, diagnostic testing, EPM treatment, and follow up exams. These additional and unexpected costs have completely drained my savings account, but Lotty needs more treatment to bring her back to full health.

At one point I was told that Lotty would never be rideable and that she could be euthanized, or put out to pasture as a pet or brood mare (only if artificially inseminated). But I got a second opinion and my vet thinks that she can be rehabilitated.



I found Dr. Martha Faraday online, and she has an excellent track record rehabilitating EPM horses, but I am out of money. It is looking like I will need ANOTHER $4,000 (that I don't currently have).

To help cover expenses, I sold my sauna (that I used to treat my chronic Lyme Disease) and I have my Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber for sale (also used for my Lyme Disease and helped a lot). I don't have any other high ticket items I can sell. If you know of anyone who could use a good Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber let me know! 321-961-9219



Please help me help Lotty.



A record of my expenses so far: Expenses

Your donations will help me be able to continue to bring Lotty back to full health. I would like to hire Dr. Faraday for a nutritional consultation. She has amazing reviews and testimonials.

Anything you can give will help. I love Lotty and pray that I can come up with the funds to bring her back to health.











