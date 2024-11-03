Support for Wayne

Raised:
GBP £1,587
Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Dickinson
Wayne was given a 3 year jail sentence for speaking the truth. He was the full-time carer for his partner and also struggled with his own mental health issues. He was one of the most popular accounts on Twitter/X & he was the guy who could always make you smile/laugh. He shouldn't have been locked up & will hopefully be appealing his sentence.
In the mean time we want to support him in prison and also make life a little easier for his partner. Any donation will be appreciated, 100% of funds raised will go to Waynes partner & she will forward on whatever Wayne needs to make his life a bit easier.
Many Thanks
Best wishes A monthly one but let's hope for not too long until your back home.
hoping that you get justice - you are not forgotten and we owe people like you standing up for truth and justice having been betrayed by the courts and government of this broken system
Keep up the good fight. Missing your common sense tweets/x posts x
Good luck with your appeal
Hang in there, mate
Made me laugh so much on twitter sorry its all have.G force
I’m a follower of Wayne on X and I hope to like and share his posts again soon
Stay strong Wayne.
Best wishes A monthly one but let's hope for not too long until your back home.
God bless you mate,we are here for you and your family 🙏
Stay strong mate there are millions behind you 💪❤️
Really hope that Wayne is coping okay. I could weep for every one of the political prisoners. The whole affair is truly obscene. Wrongs need to be righted for every one of them !!!
I know Wayne from X and fully support him and his right to have correctly stated the facts. He needs to have his case reviewed. So do many others. We accept justice in England but this is not justice.
Fight on. The Yanks have your back! MGBGA!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.