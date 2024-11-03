Support for Wayne

Wayne was given a 3 year jail sentence for speaking the truth. He was the full-time carer for his partner and also struggled with his own mental health issues. He was one of the most popular accounts on Twitter/X & he was the guy who could always make you smile/laugh. He shouldn't have been locked up & will hopefully be appealing his sentence.

In the mean time we want to support him in prison and also make life a little easier for his partner. Any donation will be appreciated, 100% of funds raised will go to Waynes partner & she will forward on whatever Wayne needs to make his life a bit easier.

Many Thanks