Support for Wayne

 GBP £1,587

Campaign created by Joanne Wilkinson

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Dickinson

Wayne was given a 3 year jail sentence for speaking the truth. He was the full-time carer for his partner and also struggled with his own mental health issues. He was one of the most popular accounts on Twitter/X & he was the guy who could always make you smile/laugh. He shouldn't have been locked up & will hopefully be appealing his sentence. 

In the mean time we want to support him in prison and also make life a little easier for his partner. Any donation will be appreciated, 100% of funds raised will go to Waynes partner & she will forward on whatever Wayne needs to make his life a bit easier.

Many Thanks

Recent Donations
Show:
RoyaLin
£ 5.00 GBP
10 days ago

Best wishes A monthly one but let's hope for not too long until your back home.

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

hoping that you get justice - you are not forgotten and we owe people like you standing up for truth and justice having been betrayed by the courts and government of this broken system

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
1 month ago

Keep up the good fight. Missing your common sense tweets/x posts x

Anonymous Giver
£ 5.00 GBP
1 month ago

Good luck with your appeal

Sue Owen
£ 5.00 GBP
1 month ago

Hang in there, mate

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Made me laugh so much on twitter sorry its all have.G force

Don Tucker
£ 50.00 GBP
1 month ago

I’m a follower of Wayne on X and I hope to like and share his posts again soon

Clare potter
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Ella
£ 30.00 GBP
1 month ago

Jo Ross
£ 30.00 GBP
1 month ago

Stay strong Wayne.

RoyaLin
£ 5.00 GBP
1 month ago

Best wishes A monthly one but let's hope for not too long until your back home.

Anonymous Giver
£ 52.00 GBP
1 month ago

MickPlatt
£ 20.00 GBP
1 month ago

God bless you mate,we are here for you and your family 🙏

Anonymous Giver
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

William Isaac
£ 5.00 GBP
1 month ago

Stay strong mate there are millions behind you 💪❤️

Mark Byrne
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Kaz
£ 10.00 GBP
1 month ago

Really hope that Wayne is coping okay. I could weep for every one of the political prisoners. The whole affair is truly obscene. Wrongs need to be righted for every one of them !!!

Anonymous Giver
£ 50.00 GBP
1 month ago

MummyisTired
£ 15.00 GBP
1 month ago

I know Wayne from X and fully support him and his right to have correctly stated the facts. He needs to have his case reviewed. So do many others. We accept justice in England but this is not justice.

Timothy Trimble
£ 50.00 GBP
1 month ago

Fight on. The Yanks have your back! MGBGA!

