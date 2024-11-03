Redemption City Hungary Mission

My wife and I are embarking on a mission trip to small villages in Hungary, where we’ll be teaching English and building connections with local communities while sharing the gospel. For many in these villages, learning English opens doors to new opportunities—whether through education, work, or simply the ability to connect with the wider world. We feel called to not only teach but to share stories, build relationships, and immerse ourselves in a culture rich in history and resilience.

Every dollar brings us closer to providing the tools, resources, and support needed to make a lasting impact. Your donation will help us focus on the work we’re called to do without financial concern, and it will directly support our efforts to connect, teach, and learn alongside these remarkable communities. Thank you for partnering with us on this journey!

