Hallie’s legal fees against harassing BOE lawsuit

Our daughter was kicked out of school for simply pursuing an exemption to a compulsory mandated childhood vaccine in 2022. We were following state laws, but the rogue Board of Education decided to make their own rules outside of the statewide practice and protocol. We successfully sued Wood County Schools, and obtained a restraining order and injunction against the Board of Education in 2022 so she could simply attend school while pursuing the exemption. She graduated in 2023, and the case was dismissed.

Not accepting the Judge’s confirmation that we followed state law, the Board of Education continues to harass the now former student and college sophomore by appealing the case to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals. Our family has been forced to hire legal counsel to defend her right to stay in school … two years after she graduated! Their goal is to keep all children out of school who decide to pursue a vaccine exemption.

Our goal is to raise funds for legal fees to combat the Lawfare the county BOE has engaged. This case has significant statewide ramifications for all parents concerned about their student’s health, and their right to choose what is best for their body. West Virginia is one of only five states that do not allow religious exemptions to mandated childhood vaccinations, and a student can only obtain an exemption if they’ve already been injured by a vaccine.

Please help support our battle against medical tyranny and government Lawfare, while we fight for medical freedom.








