Campaign Image

Hallie’s legal fees against harassing BOE lawsuit

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $2,625

Campaign created by John Davis

Campaign funds will be received by John Davis

Hallie’s legal fees against harassing BOE lawsuit

Our daughter was kicked out of school for simply pursuing an exemption to a compulsory mandated childhood vaccine in 2022.  We were following state laws, but the rogue Board of Education decided to make their own rules outside of the statewide practice and protocol.  We successfully sued Wood County Schools, and obtained a restraining order and injunction against the Board of Education in 2022 so she could simply attend school while pursuing the exemption.  She graduated in 2023, and the case was dismissed.   

Not accepting the Judge’s confirmation that we followed state law, the Board of Education continues to harass the now former student and college sophomore by appealing the case to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.  Our family has been forced to hire legal counsel to defend her right to stay in school … two years after she graduated!  Their goal is to keep all children out of school who decide to pursue a vaccine exemption.

Our goal is to raise funds for legal fees to combat the Lawfare the county BOE has engaged.  This case has significant statewide ramifications for all parents concerned about their student’s health, and their right to choose what is best for their body.  West Virginia is one of only five states that do not allow religious exemptions to mandated childhood vaccinations, and a student can only obtain an exemption if they’ve already been injured by a vaccine. 

Please help support our battle against medical tyranny and government Lawfare, while we fight for medical freedom. 



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Chris DeVol
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

So proud of you Cousin John! Keep the faith!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you Chris, we appreciate your support. Let’s keep the faith. " By John Davis

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for fighting this fight for all West Virginians.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you, we appreciate your support. " By John Davis

John DeVol
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Good Luck John

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you John, for your support. " By John Davis

Deborah Nelson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Good Luck. Thanks for fighting the fight.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you for your support and helping us fight the fight. " By John Davis

Louise Berry
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you in this important fight!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you, and God Bless you in helping us fight. " By John Davis

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessed to know you and and happy to support you financially and in prayer in this fight.

Response from Campaign Owner:

"We are truly blessed with such amazing family to help us fight this financially and give us the support we need to accomplish great things. Gob Bless" By John Davis

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo