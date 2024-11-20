Support New Transmission for Vilma M

Goal:
USD $5,500
Raised:
USD $2,170
Campaign funds will be received by Vilma Myers
Dear Friends and family:
I hope this email finds you well. I have started a fundraising campaign for my long term friend Vilma M. who lives in Big Sandy, Tennessee. She is experiencing a financial hardship with repairs to her vehicle. The diagnosis so far is a new transmission.
The vehicle was last serviced six years ago prior to the passing of her husband. We hope there are no other surprised repairs beyond the transmission.
Your donation to this urgent cause is greatly appreciated.
May you be blessed in health, wealth and success.
-Gloria M.
Prayerfully consider putting the monies towards a different car instead of a new transmission for an older vehicle. May the Lord lead you as He reveals his will.
Dear Vilma, I pray that your car will be fixed soon. God bless you!
From a Nextdoor friend
The Lord will take care of you :) He loves you with an everlasting love.
Hi Vilma, I pray that this campaign will bless you in getting your vehicle up and running. Be strong and of good courage. Your dearest college friend. -Gloria M.
November 21st, 2024
B"H
Thanks to you, as of November 20, 2024, we have reached 30.36 % of our goal!
G-D is awesome!
-Gloria M.
