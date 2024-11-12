Help Christian Melnick Get Life Saving Treatment

Goal:
USD $60,000
Raised:
USD $46,348
Campaign funds will be received by Natasha Melnick
Eight years ago, my dad, Christian Melnick, was diagnosed with cancer in his tonsil and lymph nodes. Thankfully, surgery and a rigorous post - care plan allowed him to go into remission, and he was able to continue as a dedicated husband, father, and provider.
This past June, however, we received devastating news: his cancer had returned and spread to his neck and under his clavicle. This unexpected recurrence has left our family in shock. Following another surgery to remove the cancerous lymph nodes, we are left with an uncertain origin and a high likelihood of return. Further surgeries are not possible due to the scar tissue, and conventional treatments do not offer a more promising prognosis. To make matters worse, he's recently experienced new swelling in his neck, heightening the urgency of finding a treatment that can halt the cancers spread.
For over 20 years, my dad dedicated himself to teaching Spanish and 7th and 8th grade at a Catholic school, where he was known by his students as a caring, committed, and excellent teacher. As a father of nine children, ages 2 to 19, he has been a pillar of strength, playing a significant role in homeschooling the kids and often taking on multiple jobs as the sole provider of our family. His love, resilience, and selflessness shape our lives and his enthusiasm, even in the face of such adversity, is an example to us all. As his oldest daughter I am determined to do everything I can to help him overcome this battle with cancer.
Our family believes his best chance lies at Hope4Cancer in Mexico, a clinic specializing in non-toxic treatments designed to target cancerous cells while preserving his overall health. The doctors at Hope4Cancer use a holistic approach, aimed at treating his cancer without harming his body’s natural strength and giving him hope for recovery without the harsh side effects of conventional cancer therapies.
This path forward comes with a significant financial burden—one not covered by insurance—and he will need to be away from work during this critical time. We humbly ask for any financial support you can give to help cover his medical expenses and support our family during this journey. Even the smallest contribution can make a difference. If you’re unable to give financially, we would deeply appreciate your prayers and support.
Thank you, and may God bless you for your generosity.
May God bless and heal your Dad.
Sending prayers your way and wishing you all the best!
Sending prayers and healing thoughts to you, Christian
I’m praying for your complete healing may God give you peace and healing
Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time
Praying for your healing in my daily intentions.
It does not have to go to treatment directly but anything that helps the family. Love from all of us Merry.Christmas.
Praying for your recovery.
We are praying 🙏 Sending love to Christian, Irene and children Hope for Cancer is such a great choice… healing for mind, body and soul!! God speed!!
Prayers for a full recovery!
Many prayers headed to heaven for a speedy recovery.
Your family is in our daily prayer intentions.
I pray that you all stay strong and persevere. May God bless you all.
We are sending lots of love and prayers for your full healing. Love, Michael, Kelly, Alice, and Anastasia
We are praying for Christian's recovery and for your family during this time. Steve, Vivian (Pawlowski), and Sebastian Dristas
With all my prayers
January 4th, 2025
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all! Due to the generosity of our benefactors, my dad is now going to be flying to Mexico this month to start his cancer treatment. My mom, Irene will also be traveling with him for support and to help him during this time. For the three weeks he is there, he will spend 6 days a week at the clinic receiving his treatments. We are extremely grateful for all the financial help, support, and prayers! Our family will keep all of you in our prayers. Thank you and God bless you!
