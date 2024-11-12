Campaign Image

Help Christian Melnick Get Life Saving Treatment

Goal:

 USD $60,000

Raised:

 USD $46,348

Eight years ago, my dad, Christian Melnick, was diagnosed with cancer in his tonsil and lymph nodes. Thankfully, surgery and a rigorous post - care plan allowed him to go into remission, and he was able to continue as a dedicated husband, father, and provider. 

This past June, however, we received devastating news: his cancer had returned and spread to his neck and under his clavicle. This unexpected recurrence has left our family in shock. Following another surgery to remove the cancerous lymph nodes, we are left with an uncertain origin and a high likelihood of return. Further surgeries are not possible due to the scar tissue, and conventional treatments do not offer a more promising prognosis. To make matters worse, he's recently experienced new swelling in his neck, heightening the urgency of finding a treatment that can halt the cancers spread. 

For over 20 years, my dad dedicated himself to teaching Spanish and 7th and 8th grade at a Catholic school, where he was known by his students as a caring, committed, and excellent teacher. As a father of nine children, ages 2 to 19, he has been a pillar of strength, playing a significant role in homeschooling the kids and often taking on multiple jobs as the sole provider of our family. His love, resilience, and selflessness shape our lives and his enthusiasm, even in the face of such adversity, is an example to us all. As his oldest daughter I am determined to do everything I can to help him overcome this battle with cancer.

Our family believes his best chance lies at Hope4Cancer in Mexico, a clinic specializing in non-toxic treatments designed to target cancerous cells while preserving his overall health. The doctors at Hope4Cancer use a holistic approach, aimed at treating his cancer without harming his body’s natural strength and giving him hope for recovery without the harsh side effects of conventional cancer therapies. 

This path forward comes with a significant financial burden—one not covered by insurance—and he will need to be away from work during this critical time. We humbly ask for any financial support you can give to help cover his medical expenses and support our family during this journey. Even the smallest contribution can make a difference. If you’re unable to give financially, we would deeply appreciate your prayers and support.

Thank you, and may God bless you for your generosity. 


Recent Donations
Terese Rigel
$ 200.00 USD
22 hours ago

May God bless and heal your Dad.

Edward and Emily Campbell
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Sending prayers your way and wishing you all the best!

Christine Volles
$ 1000.00 USD
9 days ago

Sending prayers and healing thoughts to you, Christian

Joe and Katie Higgins
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
14 days ago

I’m praying for your complete healing may God give you peace and healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Sarah Buczek
$ 50.00 USD
17 days ago

Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time

Anonymous Giver
$ 3000.00 USD
18 days ago

Praying for your healing in my daily intentions.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
20 days ago

It does not have to go to treatment directly but anything that helps the family. Love from all of us Merry.Christmas.

Maria Alonso
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Praying for your recovery.

Andrea Andi
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying 🙏 Sending love to Christian, Irene and children Hope for Cancer is such a great choice… healing for mind, body and soul!! God speed!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for a full recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Many prayers headed to heaven for a speedy recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Your family is in our daily prayer intentions.

Diane and Jim Stout
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray that you all stay strong and persevere. May God bless you all.

Hludzinski Family
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We are sending lots of love and prayers for your full healing. Love, Michael, Kelly, Alice, and Anastasia

Steve and Vivian Dristas
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for Christian's recovery and for your family during this time. Steve, Vivian (Pawlowski), and Sebastian Dristas

Krystina Roberts
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Trust in God
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

With all my prayers

Update #1

January 4th, 2025

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all! Due to the generosity of our benefactors, my dad is now going to be flying to Mexico this month to start his cancer treatment. My mom, Irene will also be traveling with him for support and to help him during this time. For the three weeks he is there, he will spend 6 days a week at the clinic receiving his treatments. We are extremely grateful for all the financial help, support, and prayers! Our family will keep all of you in our prayers. Thank you and God bless you!


