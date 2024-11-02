Supporting Michelle Welch

On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Mark T. Welch was received into the arms of Jesus. While we rejoice in this home-going, realities for those left behind remain. If Mark impacted your life in a significant way and you feel compelled to show up for his wife during this difficult time, a gift of any amount would help tremendously as we move through this challenging season.

Throughout her life, Michelle has earned many lovely titles, favorites among them being “wife,” “mom,” and “Gramme.” In order to help keep her focus more on being “mom” and “Gramme,” let’s help ease her burden of the title she wasn’t planning to have ever, let alone right now. “This is what the Lord Almighty says… Your widows too can depend on me.” Jeremiah 49: 7,11b

Jeremiah 49:11