Supporting Michelle Welch

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $5,478
Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Welch
On Thursday, October 31, 2024, Mark T. Welch was received into the arms of Jesus. While we rejoice in this home-going, realities for those left behind remain. If Mark impacted your life in a significant way and you feel compelled to show up for his wife during this difficult time, a gift of any amount would help tremendously as we move through this challenging season.
Throughout her life, Michelle has earned many lovely titles, favorites among them being “wife,” “mom,” and “Gramme.” In order to help keep her focus more on being “mom” and “Gramme,” let’s help ease her burden of the title she wasn’t planning to have ever, let alone right now. “This is what the Lord Almighty says… Your widows too can depend on me.” Jeremiah 49: 7,11b
Jeremiah 49:11
Thank you, Welch Family for all your ministry and friendship over 25 years. We have great memories of each of you, including Mark T. and his guitar in worship. Love and prayers, M & B
I was truly blessed by Mark's memorial service today. Thank you.
Michele, you and your family will continue to be in our thoughts and prayers. Wonderful picture of the family. We are sure they will be a great comfort to you.
My friend will be dearly missed everyday.
Please accept our deepest condolences in this time of loss. Mark has always held a special place with our family. Mark’s wisdom and advice was always cherished. God speed friend. Brian, Jenny, and Haley McClure
Michelle, It has been decades since we were part of the 'Young Married' class at BCLC and our kids small. Now HE has taken both Mark and my Mary home. Feel a virtual hug right now; one in person tomorrow. Google "I know not where the road will lead, I follow day-by-day" the tune, Laramie.
We are praying for your family.
Moffatts
Will miss talking to Mark at Harley.
All our prayers and love to the family. May you be blessed with God's comfort.
God bless you and strengthen you mark was my friend
Mark and I had an enduring friendship that began in junior high. We touched base over the years but Mark made an effort to find me and reconnect in 2024. We reminisced, laughed some, cried some, and prayed some. He made his love for the Lord and family clear. My hope and prayer is that the pain subsides quickly and is replaced by good memories of a one-of-a-kind man who lived a full life.
Love you
