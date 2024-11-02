Supporting Steven John's Wife for Funeral Cost

"Patriots Wife (Andygurl) In Financial Distress Due To Husband (Steven John's) Funeral Expenses And Needs Your Help!"



I recently got some bad news and I don't know where else to turn. The funeral parlor reached out to me and said they regret to inform me that the Social Services (where we initially applied for Medicaid) has declared Steven ineligible for funeral assistance. This is after we were already approved for eligibility on 10/11/24 and after they made me sign a form after he passed away stating Steven did not have a will. The reason they said they won't pay is because of his age as well as he wasn't in a nursing home. I told them he was in the hospital for 35 days dying and was sent home on hospice, how does that not make him eligible?!



A day later the funeral parlor reached out to me again suggesting I call the State Ombudsman to plead my case but I got nowhere with them either. The funeral parlor wants their money and I told them I don't have it. They said as per our contract they will extend me credit on the balance at 1% interest per month provided I make a monthly payment of at least $500 until the bill is settled. I told them I'm sorry I do not have it.

As you can see I'm in a jam and need your help. I have no income to speak of and only a small amount of money in my bank account to get me by for maybe 2-3 months. My health is not the greatest, plus my eyesight isn't the best either due to cataract surgery gone wrong, as well as hearing loss, so getting a job will be a challenge. Also, taking care of Billy first then Steven has taken a toll on my health as well.



Steven was placed on Hospice and after being discharged from the hospital we had no choice but to go live with his family member in a different county. We set up sleeping arrangements in her living room, Steven on a hospital bed and me next to him on an air mattress and our bedroom furniture scattered around the room. After a week of being home Steven passed away on 10/23/2024 and Hospice came to pick up the hospital bed leaving me still on the air mattress in the middle of the living room. Steven's family member recently told me she wants her living room back and for me to move upstairs in the extra room which is in the attic. Living with this family member is less than ideal but at the moment I have nowhere to go. I have no friends or family left that I can ask for help, that's why I'm turning to you Angels.

THANK YOU, GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

