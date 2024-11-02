Supporting Ken & Leona Klassen

Dear friends, family and neighbors near and far. Some of you may know our brother in Christ Ken Klassen and wife Leona, and some of you may not. They are some dear friends to us, going through a difficult journey of Ken battling cancer. We first met Ken and Leona at a home church that we attend. Ken began feeling quite a bit of pain and discomfort in his side during July. The pain began making things difficult on a daily basis for him. Sleeping was becoming nearly non-existent due to the unexplainable discomfort. By Aug 20, Ken was rushed to emergency. An ultrasound revealed a huge mass on one of his kidneys. On Sept 16th, he had a surgery to try to remove the mass which had been proven cancerous. The surgeons were not able to remove all of the cancer because of how interwoven it was among vessels and nearby areas. Ken has continued to deal with extensive pain since his surgery. His sleep has still been nearly non-existent because laying down causes the pain to worsen. For the last two months he has used a cushioned computer chair to attempt to find comfort and sleep. I admire Ken and Leona as they remain steadfast in their faith in God through all of this. Trusting in God for healing and comfort.

I have set up this GiveSendGo in an effort to help support them financially. Ken and Leona are pursuing a very similar homeopathic treatment plan as my dad did for his cancer journey. He went from stage 4 cancer in his lungs to his cancer cell count being down to 2.9 most recently. Scans are showing no tumors at all. AMEN and Glory be to God!!

All of the supplements are extremely expensive and add up so quickly, along with the trips back and forth to the city. Let us come together to help our friend and brother in this journey, to help them afford the treatments that will give him the best kick at killing this awful beast we call cancer. If you are able to donate to this beautiful couple, they would be so grateful for your generosity of any amount!

Matthew 18:20 "For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there."

Thank You!