Disabled Senior couple fighting for their lives!

OUR STORY

Hello and welcome to our story.

We are Robbie and Johnny Wood, a senior couple battling severe mold illness that’s taken over our home and health. We urgently need your help to make our home safe again and reclaim our lives.

Thank you for considering supporting our campaign.

We have created this fundraiser to help us receive long term medical care from mold Illness, remediate our home, replace furnishings that were contaminated and live the rest of our days here in a safe home with clean air to breathe. We are so grateful to God that He inspired us to post with Give, Send and Go. My husband is a Veteran and worked for our church for 15 years as a maintenance technician. I was an Occupational therapist until I became disabled, 28 years ago. My husband was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer's this past January and that has put us both in yet another tailspin. Therefore, this cause is of the utmost importance to us as we discovered a few months ago that we are living in mold that is throughout our home. Like a thief in the night, this mold, bacteria and fungus is hidden behind our walls and consumed our new HVAC unit and all in our ductwork, ventilation, carpet and spores (mycotoxins) contaminated throughout our belongings and inside our bodies. We have been breathing it for years. Most do not understand the impact of mold illness or it's complications. I am here to tell you, it is life changing on every level.

My husband and I are firm believers and have a strong relationship with our Lord and Savior. I don't know where we would be without our amazing church family and fellowship with others. My heart's desire is to (once we are on the other side of this) help others with mold illness on their journey to heal and recover. I know we are here for a reason, just not sure what that reason is, BUT GOD knows, and we are standing in faith and trust for Him.

THE IMPACT OF MOLD ILLNESS

A few years ago, I started developing new health issues on top of my autoimmune illnesses (chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, Multiple chemical sensitivity, arthritis, and MCAS) my previous illnesses have been severely impacted by the mold and made much worse. We are both in chronic pain on a daily basis. To say this year has been challenging is a understatement, especially with limited resources and declining health. We also lost our beloved canine son to mold illness as he started having seizures and our parrot is suffering with aggression and picking her feathers out daily. These side effects are due to mold illness. The symptoms are horrific and heartbreaking.

One and a half years ago, I noticed a odor coming from our HVAC. It smelled like faint perfume. I thought that was so strange and so I called a duct cleaning company.

They were NADCA certified company and had them come out thinking that "cleaning" would help. Mold, bacteria and fungus was found in our HVAC coils and unit and being blown out our vents throughout our home. The owner of the duct cleaning company, who was incompetent and dishonest, scammed us out of $5000 to clean the vents and put in a UV light (which does nothing). He used major fear tactics and manipulation.

I could smell a odor right away, the owner told me that he didn't do anything to promote odors as he understood my sensitivities. I had requested that he seal our return vents before proceeding to not contaminate the entire house, that was not done.

That action caused a "bloom" to occur inside our home. Within 24 hours, I became deathly ill with migraines, severe heart palpitations, vertigo, nausea, tinnitus, blurry vision, and an increase in arthritic pain. I had to live on our patio for over 2 weeks and keep windows open daily to air out the house. We found dust and debris under each vent for weeks. We were thrown from one crisis to another.

This past May we disposed of 85% of all our belongings. I cannot explain the heartache of having to say goodbye to 67 years plus of pictures, cards and letters. Paper is cellulose and porous, and mold loves it, just like drywall. Shredding my mother’s wedding album and her funeral book was devastating. I was encouraged by a dear friend to take photos of everything that helped the trauma of the loss greatly.

We have now exhausted all options and liquidated all assets. Our Homeowners insurance will not pay a penny to help us. Our current estimate is $38,000 based on known damages.

There is a possibility of other unrevealed damages and costs that I will be updating as we proceed.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Your support and prayers will allow us to receive medical assistance, remediate and recover.

•Secure temporary housing

•Remediate our home from harmful mold, bacteria and fungus.

•Replace or HVAC system and all components to ensure clean air.

•Remove all contaminated insulation and replace

•Replace furnishings that had to be discarded due to contamination

•Replace interior walls and floors

•Secure storage units for storing what we are able to keep

•Restore rotted wood, repaint

•Have final testing done by our IEP for clearance after remediation

•Replace effected windows, check window cavities and remediate if necessary.

•Cover medical treatments that are critical to our recovery

The impact of your donations will make a direct difference in helping us achieve safe living conditions, medical recovery and restored hope for the rest of our lives.

I want to express our deep gratitude for your support during this most challenging time in our lives’. You are profoundly appreciated.

We are praying for God to open doors and touch hearts to assist us in our journey. He

has already sent us a hand-picked remediation team that treat us like family. We know these relationships will go with us through life. We are seeking and believing that support will be received, and we will be able to proceed with remediation, recovery and restoration. We are looking forward to having a "Home sweet Home" again and a safe place of rest. All glory to God!

Please consider donating or sharing our story with others. Every prayer, donation and share brings us closer to a safe, healthy home and life. If it is not possible to donate monetary, then please pray for a successful campaign on our behalf. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. It means the world to us that our brothers and sisters in Christ are going to assist us in getting our lives back. We are incredibly grateful for any help you can provide, and we trust that, through your kindness and God's guidance, we will get through this most challenging time.

Thank you and may the Lord bless you and hold you

In His Grace...

Robbie and Johnny Wood

Matthew 7:7-8 "Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you." NIV



