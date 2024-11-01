Govt Censorship Public Records Fee

Goal:
USD $280
Raised:
USD $280
Campaign funds will be received by Nicole Solas
Please help me purchase emails of the University of Rhode Island social media coordinator who censored criticism of URI on X when it hired porn stars to teach students about pornography.
URI is a public university funded with hundreds of thousands of dollars of public money every year but unconstitutionally silences paying residents who criticize it on social media.
I believe these emails of the URI social media coordinator contain communications supporting a policy or practice of unconstitutional censorship at URI that needs to be exposed. I will post the emails once they are produced.
Now you are there!
God Bless all your efforts to keep us informed .
Thanks for all you do!
Go get em!
Open government is so important. Thank you for doing this.
Keep fighting the good fight.
