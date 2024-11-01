Govt Censorship Public Records Fee

Campaign Image

Please help me purchase emails of the University of Rhode Island social media coordinator who censored criticism of URI on X when it hired porn stars to teach students about pornography. 

URI is a public university funded with hundreds of thousands of dollars of public money every year but unconstitutionally silences paying residents who criticize it on social media.

I believe these emails of the URI social media coordinator contain communications supporting a policy or practice of unconstitutional censorship at URI that needs to be exposed. I will post the emails once they are produced. 



Joe Balcher
$ 45.00 USD
2 months ago

Now you are there!

Tom
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless all your efforts to keep us informed .

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

J Romblad
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Thanks for all you do!

Steve
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Go get em!

Dan Kleinman
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Open government is so important. Thank you for doing this.

Ken Swift
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep fighting the good fight.

