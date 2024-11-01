Supporting the Friesen Family with Caregiving

Hello everyone,



As many of you know, my grandma, Mrs. Peter Dyck, was very sick with cancer for several months and passed away in May. My parents, Arnold and Melanie (Friesen) helped out a lot with her care, though thankfully dad was able to work fairly full-time as her care was mainly at home. After she passed away we stayed on with Grandpa, who has only 2 children, both of who were able to be with him for the months before and after grandma's passing. After helping with some downsizing, my parents were considering going home to MB, though it didn't seem ideal to leave Grandpa with no close family so soon.

Uncle Mike has been struggling with his health off and on all summer, and was hospitalized for the first time in late August. He was in for 3+wks, and then was able to spend a month at home before his health landed him in the hospital once again. He is currently in the hospital again since October 23, with many ups and downs. He is in a private room, which is quite secluded with no call button and also no bathroom in the room, so now he likes someone to stay with him at all times.

Daily trips to the hospital have become the norm, often two trips as we take turns going in.

Thank-you for your prayers and encouraging messages, they are greatly appreciated! Also thank you to anyone who is close by and offers help or gifts by way of visits, food drop-offs or staying with uncle Mike overnight.

If you would like to bless my parents financially, here is an opportunity to help support them with daily trips to the hospital, covering things like gas, parking, or food for the many unexpectedly long stays.





Thank-you,

Julia Friesen





Philippians 4:6-7

6 Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.

7. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus