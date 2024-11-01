Angie Stinnett Moulton Housing Fund

Our daughter Angie has been struggling with a serious auto immune disorder since she was in her teens. She's had miscarriages, a stroke, had to have a heart valve replaced and dealt with constant doctors appointments and testing.

Angie is on Social Security with 100% disability, her husband has cardiac issues and does what he can.





Her current apartment, where she's lived for over 10 years has been bought twice recently and her current landlord is not working with her to keep her in a secure housing environment.





Anything that you can do to help is greatly appreciated by our whole family. Thanks for reading.



