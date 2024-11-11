Medical Support for Judy Forester Bailey

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $13,446
My name is Susan Williams, here along with my sisters, Dee Ruter, and Christy Theiler. We are setting up this account for our sister, Judy. Judy was diagnosed in May 2024 with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a cancer that affects bone marrow and blood cells. She has been through multiple blood and platelet transfusions, chemo treatments, and recently, had a bone marrow transplant. It is a long road to recovery. Meanwhile, bills and medical costs are piling up. Her short-term disability doesn't even cover her living expenses, let alone the medical costs. She has spent several thousand dollars just on her part alone. While she goes through recovery and hopefully remission, your support could help get her back on her feet financially and would be a huge encouragement to her! How difficult to worry about finances when life is so crucial. We would be grateful for your kindness and support as she trusts God to bring her through this most unexpected trial.
Landmark Baptist Church
God bless in my thoughts and prayers
"Fear not, I have called you by name, you are Mine" Is 43:1
Love you Judy. Praying for your full recovery!
Judy, Kevin and I are praying for you! Much love, Karen Frazee Horne
Judy--We're praying for you! Read on Isaiah 28: 5,6: If we take God for ours, then whatever tempests may howl, and whatever fragile (and fragrant) joys be swept away, we shall find in Him all that the world ‘fails to give.' He is ‘a crown of glory’ and ‘a diadem of beauty.’ The close union of trustful souls with God, will bring BEAUTY, JUSTICE, and STRENGTH--His gift!
All my love and prayers, cuz!
Sending prayers for you.
Much love to my beautiful sister praying for healing
Praying for you dear sister in Christ! May the arms of Jesus hold you close!
January 10th, 2025
From Judy:
I haven't sent any updates for a while, so since people are asking, I want to update everyone.
Today is Day 88 since my transplant. My lab numbers have been fluctuating a bit. All numbers are still in safe zones, I'm happy to say, but the hope is that my numbers would continue going up, rather than go up and down. There's no real answer as to why there are fluctuations at this point. My doctor has ordered a bone marrow biopsy for next Thursday. This biopsy will tell if there is any cancer remaining. Of course, my prayer is no remaining cancer and I am trusting the Lord fully for the outcome. Please trust with me. So far I am happy to report I have no symptoms that I might be developing graft/host disease. This is something they keep a very close eye on. At yesterday's appointment my doctor said he wants me to continue with 2/week appointments to keep an eye on my labs. We had hoped I would be ready to go to 1/week starting next week. Most of my days I feel okay. I have good and not so good days. I don't have a big appetite, but I am eating. I'm thankful for God's hand on my life and the way He cares for me. Thank you, my dear friends and family for your prayers and love.
November 30th, 2024
Judy's labs have been slowly increasing. No signs of graft/host disease. New stem cells are making the numbers, not blood transfusions! She is slowly starting to take in more food without nausea, and appetite is also slowly on the move!
She recently had another major medical bill that ended up in her lap, not the insurance. That was a setback.
So grateful for any and all who are praying and helping financially! Blessings!
November 11th, 2024
Judy wanted to try to reply as she is able. This is from her.
I want to thank my friends and family for your love and generosity. It's humbling, to say the least, to be in this situation, but I thank you all with much love from my heart and I ask God's blessings upon you all!
Judy
November 5th, 2024
Judy was able to go home from the hospital today! Blood counts are up and she is improving! She will be under home-quarantine with help for 100 days, with bloodwork three times a week. Exciting news! Keep those prayers coming! Thanks all!
