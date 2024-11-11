Medical Support for Judy Forester Bailey

My name is Susan Williams, here along with my sisters, Dee Ruter, and Christy Theiler. We are setting up this account for our sister, Judy. Judy was diagnosed in May 2024 with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a cancer that affects bone marrow and blood cells. She has been through multiple blood and platelet transfusions, chemo treatments, and recently, had a bone marrow transplant. It is a long road to recovery. Meanwhile, bills and medical costs are piling up. Her short-term disability doesn't even cover her living expenses, let alone the medical costs. She has spent several thousand dollars just on her part alone. While she goes through recovery and hopefully remission, your support could help get her back on her feet financially and would be a huge encouragement to her! How difficult to worry about finances when life is so crucial. We would be grateful for your kindness and support as she trusts God to bring her through this most unexpected trial.