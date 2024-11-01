Fundraiser Timothy Initiative Africa Trip 2025

Goal:
November 1, 2024
Dear Family and Friends-
I trust this letter finds you well. How did the Summer go by so quickly? We truly enjoyed ours and trust the same for you, but we are ready to embrace the Fall season.
It has always been on my heart to go on a missions trip, specifically with my family, and this summer, God led me into action. I contacted my brother in law David Nelms who founded the Timothy Initiative (TTI) https://ttiglobal.org/ back in 2007 to reach the nations for Jesus. Their mission is to advance Christ’s kingdom by multiplying disciples and disciple making churches around the world. Taylor and I have been given an opportunity to join David and his son Jared on a mission’s trip to Africa in late January 2025. The trip begins in Nairobi, Kenya for the Global Summit. From there, Taylor will travel with David’s team as they head to Ethiopia and I will join Jared’s team to Tanzania as part of TTI’s two vision trips. We are thrilled for this opportunity that God has provided, and excited to share the love of Christ. I am also excited to share this special experience with my son, Taylor, along with our family.
I would first and foremost ask that you join us in prayer over this trip that God would open doors and provide opportunities to share Christ’s love, and that we will be an encouragement to those involved in the local churches as they continue their vision to reach the lost.
Secondly, would you prayerfully consider giving a financial gift in order to help meet the expected trip expenses? The cost for our trip for each is $3750. This includes airfare, hotels, transportation, food and translators. Please visit https://www.givesendgo.com/GDQE4 re: Timothy Initiative Africa Trip 2025 and click on our campaign. You can make a donation via credit card or debit card.
We appreciate you, your prayers and your financial support.
Tom and Taylor Donovan
We love you and praying for your trip!
I’m so excited for you both going on this adventure, may God bless your safety! Have loads of fun, can’t wait to hear all about it!! From Jennifer, Jordon and Jonathon!
We are so excited for you both! Love you, I+J
So excited for you both! With love and prayers, S and T
Praying for great success on your missions trip!!
Incredibly proud of you both. Praying God’s favor of you both!
Praying that this experience, in service to the people & the Lord, will deepen your love for Him.
Dear Thomas; It has been a real treat getting to know you and your sweet wife. I have been praying even now for your trip and for your wife as you are preparing for this great adventure. Take care and as Gary says be safe.. Much Love, Gary and Karen
Praying for you as you go! Love you both so much!
I am so happy that you will be doing this mission trip and serving the Lord together! Prayers and blessings over you. May God be glorified!
We love you both and can’t wait to see how God uses you and impacts you!
May the Lord bless you both as you go out on mission in service of others in His name.
Love you both! praying for a fruitful trip
Praying for you both as you head to Africa and that the Spirit touches you and those you encounter in ways you could never imagine!
So excited for all God has in store for you two on this trip. Love you both so much!
Praying for you guys
I hope that you really feel the Lord working in you in Africa.
Praying for you!
