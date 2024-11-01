Fundraiser Timothy Initiative Africa Trip 2025

November 1, 2024

Dear Family and Friends-

I trust this letter finds you well. How did the Summer go by so quickly? We truly enjoyed ours and trust the same for you, but we are ready to embrace the Fall season.

It has always been on my heart to go on a missions trip, specifically with my family, and this summer, God led me into action. I contacted my brother in law David Nelms who founded the Timothy Initiative (TTI) https://ttiglobal.org/ back in 2007 to reach the nations for Jesus. Their mission is to advance Christ’s kingdom by multiplying disciples and disciple making churches around the world. Taylor and I have been given an opportunity to join David and his son Jared on a mission’s trip to Africa in late January 2025. The trip begins in Nairobi, Kenya for the Global Summit. From there, Taylor will travel with David’s team as they head to Ethiopia and I will join Jared’s team to Tanzania as part of TTI’s two vision trips. We are thrilled for this opportunity that God has provided, and excited to share the love of Christ. I am also excited to share this special experience with my son, Taylor, along with our family.

I would first and foremost ask that you join us in prayer over this trip that God would open doors and provide opportunities to share Christ’s love, and that we will be an encouragement to those involved in the local churches as they continue their vision to reach the lost.

Secondly, would you prayerfully consider giving a financial gift in order to help meet the expected trip expenses? The cost for our trip for each is $3750. This includes airfare, hotels, transportation, food and translators. Please visit https://www.givesendgo.com/GDQE4 re: Timothy Initiative Africa Trip 2025 and click on our campaign. You can make a donation via credit card or debit card.

We appreciate you, your prayers and your financial support.

Tom and Taylor Donovan