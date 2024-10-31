Funeral Expenses for Mark Crawford

Dear friends and family, I am writing you today to let you know about the loss of Mark Crawford, a life long resident of Sullivan County in the towns of Glen Wild and Monticello. Mark had been dealing with some health issues over the last several years and died unexpectedly October 30th.

The family is devastated by Mark's passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the funeral expenses. The costs of a simple funeral are very high as I'm sure you all know.



We would like to help off set these costs as the family has financial difficulties not just for the funeral but to make ends meet as Mark was a large contributor to the household expenses. The funds will be used to cover the funeral expenses to help lessen the burden on the family.

Anything you could offer would be greatly appreciated and will help Mark's family during this time of his unfortunate passing.

I thank you in advance and please if you could donate any sum it would be of great relief to the family in their time of need. Thank You and God Bless.

**The funeral service will be held at VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, Monticello, NY on Saturday November 9th. We will update time and schedule within the next day or so. Thank you!**











