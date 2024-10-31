Funeral Expenses for Mark Crawford

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,150
Campaign funds will be received by Christina Crawford
Dear friends and family, I am writing you today to let you know about the loss of Mark Crawford, a life long resident of Sullivan County in the towns of Glen Wild and Monticello. Mark had been dealing with some health issues over the last several years and died unexpectedly October 30th.
The family is devastated by Mark's passing and are struggling to find the funds to cover the funeral expenses. The costs of a simple funeral are very high as I'm sure you all know.
We would like to help off set these costs as the family has financial difficulties not just for the funeral but to make ends meet as Mark was a large contributor to the household expenses. The funds will be used to cover the funeral expenses to help lessen the burden on the family.
Anything you could offer would be greatly appreciated and will help Mark's family during this time of his unfortunate passing.
I thank you in advance and please if you could donate any sum it would be of great relief to the family in their time of need. Thank You and God Bless.
**The funeral service will be held at VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, Monticello, NY on Saturday November 9th. We will update time and schedule within the next day or so. Thank you!**
So so very sorry for your loss. Praying comfort and peace for the family.
I am so sorry for your loss. I pray that the Lord lifts you up on high and gives you the strength you need during these trying days. God bless you
May our heavenly, glory filled Father of heaven and earth, comfort you, bless you and all the family; May His grace and love fill your hearts and minds and may the best of memories remain with you unto the end of time.
Mark and I grew up together. He was the best outdoorsman I've ever met. As kids we set up traplines to catch muskrats and mink in the middle of NY winter. We collected Princess pine and sold it at Heins Florist. He was a great man and will be missed.
So sorry for your loss Jesse. My condolences to you and your family.
Sincere condolences to Mark's family and friends. May our donations help you with your unexpected expenses, and may our prayers calm your hearts in your time of sorrow.
PEACE And COMFORT To The FAMILY And Friends ... GOD Bless Y'all
So sorry for your family’s loss.
So sorry to lose a great man, a son, a father, a grandfather and husband plus friend. My family prays for you and your family.
I’m sorry that I can’t make it to the funeral. We had a devastating hurricane Sept 27 and it cost me over two weeks of work. I’ll be praying and sending my love and good vibes for healing and strength. God Bless, Aunt Chris and family ((HUGS))
