Supporting the Thompson Family

My name is Mark Thompson and my wife’s name is Tammy Thompson. We are about to lose everything we own and end up homeless. We have a dire emergency situation. I’ve been without work since March 2024 and I have an opportunity to go to school for truck driving. I already have a job lined up that will pay very well. I have funding for the training but I won’t get paid during my training. This money will be used for our monthly bills for the 2 months I’m in school and until I get my first paycheck. I just need a hand-up until I get on my feet. This job means the world to us. We have a biblical marriage and we trust God for everything. We serve an awesome God that provides, He never lets us down and He never leaves us. I appreciate any and all donations. God Bless you just for reading this and I hope you have a blessed day.

Thank you,

Mark & Tammy Thompson