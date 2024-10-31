Supporting the Colwell Family

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 500.00 USD 22 days ago Our thoughts are with you this season and we are still praying for your family. 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Please continue to be strong. All our love to you. 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago Our prayers are with you and your loved ones. 3

Penny and Tony - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago You are in our prayers. 3

Anonymous Giver - $ 200.00 USD 2 months ago We are so deeply sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers, and we are just around the pond if we can help in any other way. Love, The Clagetts 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Pete Evans - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Ken and Rita Chandler - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago We are so sorry for your loss, Praying for you and family. 1

The Fykes family - $ 500.00 USD 2 months ago You all are in our prayers. We love you. 2

Jess - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Love you. 2

Watson Family - $ 125.00 USD 2 months ago We're so very sorry for your loss Colwell family! Please KNOW, you're ALL in our thoughts and prayers DAILY! Please remember... we're just a mere phone call/facetime away... Even if you just wanna talk about the weather, or just hear what silly stuff we're up to...and if it takes you a month or 2 or 3 or 6... We WILL BE HERE- with LOTS OF LOVE--- the Watson Family (Brandon, Sarah, Bella and Rett) 2

Auntie Sarah - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago 2

Tom Silbaugh - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Sending My Prayers to the Family. 2

Natalie - $ 250.00 USD 2 months ago Sending love and prayers and strength in deepest sympathy. 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago 2

Briggs - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Our prayers are with you all. 2

BK - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Shape like the wind Sammy 2

Carrie Schrepfer - $ 200.00 USD 2 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago 2

Anonymous Giver - $ 20.00 USD 2 months ago 2