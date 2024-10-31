Campaign Image

Supporting the Colwell Family

On October 17th the Colwell family went through tragedy when Sam Colwell passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51. He leaves behind a wonderful wife, Rachael and three children. Sam lived in Montrose through his teenage years and last year moved back with his family to spend more time with his parents Bill and Sandy Colwell. We are starting this fund to help the family to alleviate the financial burden during this unimaginable time. Any contribution, no matter how small will be appreciated. Please lift the Colwell family; Rachael, Grace, Caleb, and Ellie in prayers.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
22 days ago

Our thoughts are with you this season and we are still praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Please continue to be strong. All our love to you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Our prayers are with you and your loved ones.

Penny and Tony
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You are in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so deeply sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers, and we are just around the pond if we can help in any other way. Love, The Clagetts

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Pete Evans
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ken and Rita Chandler
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

We are so sorry for your loss, Praying for you and family.

The Fykes family
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

You all are in our prayers. We love you.

Jess
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you.

Watson Family
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

We're so very sorry for your loss Colwell family! Please KNOW, you're ALL in our thoughts and prayers DAILY! Please remember... we're just a mere phone call/facetime away... Even if you just wanna talk about the weather, or just hear what silly stuff we're up to...and if it takes you a month or 2 or 3 or 6... We WILL BE HERE- with LOTS OF LOVE--- the Watson Family (Brandon, Sarah, Bella and Rett)

Auntie Sarah
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Tom Silbaugh
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending My Prayers to the Family.

Natalie
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers and strength in deepest sympathy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Briggs
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our prayers are with you all.

BK
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Shape like the wind Sammy

Carrie Schrepfer
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

