Help Liza With Legal Funds to Protect Her Family

Liza is 42, she is the mother of two kind hearted children ages 12 and 9.

Liza entered into a relationship with a man 13 years ago. So happy, in love and excited to start a life with this person. Within weeks of meeting he moved into her apartment, she shared with a friend and shortly thereafter the couple moved to the city to be closer to his job.

Not long after, she found out they were expecting and she was ecstatic, becoming a mother was a dream come true. This man was “perfect” he took care of the bills, told her to take time from her nursing career to raise their baby boy, he really seemed to care about her.

A year later they moved to the suburbs, temporarily moving into her parent’s home to save money for a home, with a second baby on the way.

They moved into their beautiful home just before the birth of their daughter. This is where their family would make memories, their children would grow up but this is where the isolation began.

This is where the family violence would flourish, this is where dreams turned to nightmares.

Liza endured 9 years of abuse, affairs and alcoholism. If you had the opportunity to meet her you’d never know it, she hid it so well to those who didn’t know her but for those of us who did, the signs were blatantly obvious.



Over 7 years she tried to leave but was always sucked back in with promises of change however, 2 years ago she finally did it for good. She fled with the kids February 14 and made an oath to love herself and the kids; to get them all away from the abuse.



I wish I could say that the abuse ended that day, unfortunately it hasn’t, it has just turned into a different kind of abuse.



Liza has retained a very good lawyer and has had two appearances in front of the courts.



Anyone who has ever had dealings with the family court system knows how expensive this is, to date she is nearing the 70k mark.



Most recently it came to light the significant amount of manipulation and psychological abuse the children, especially the oldest son is enduring.



So an urgent motion for full custody and police enforceable parenting time was requested by her counsel and granted by the court.



This means she needs to come up with 15k, she has been able to pull from her life insurance but still needs to raise 6K to move forward with the 14B Urgent Motion.



If you are able to send funds to support Liza, no amount is too small.



At times when there doesn’t seem to be any more options for aid and safety, we call to our communities for help.



Since the family violence is sensitive in nature; to best protect the kids and Liza, we ask that you follow the clear instructions on how to share this post with others you know who could offer financial support or share within their community.



We thank you all so much for any aid you can offer and welcome prayers for this family at this time.







Bless you!