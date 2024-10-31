Baby Austin is Sick

Those of you who might follow Father Augustine Mario ( @UgonnaMario ) on Twitter/X know that he works with Father Iyke Nwagha, the parish priest of SS. Peter and Paul Nnerim Ndugba in the Catholic Diocese of Orlu, Imo State, Nigeria. Four years ago, he helped convince a young woman not to abort her child, and helped her through her family’s hostility after she chose life. See Baby Austin's story on Twitter/X here.

In gratitude, she named her new son Austin, and thereafter we were kept informed of Baby Austin’s progress. I received this note from Father Mario, who is concerned about the young boy's ongoing illness:

" We desperately need your prayers and support for Baby Austin, an abortion survivor who has been under my care for the past four years, along with his young mother. Recently, Austin developed a severe skin disease that requires immediate medical attention. Due to financial constraints, he hasn't received proper treatment, forcing him to miss school.

Autin's journey has been challenging, and this setback is heartbreaking. Your prayers, financial support and kindness can help him receive the necessary care. Please join us in praying for:

Austin's healing and restoration Access to quality medical treatment Financial provision for his care Strength and hope for Austin and his mother.

Your compassion and generosity will make a significant difference in their lives. Pray with us for Baby Austin's recovery. "

How this donation campaign will work:

My name is Jim Sebastian. I am here in the US, and 100% of any funds received will be sent to Fr. Austin & Fr. Nwagha via wire transfer. God bless your for your generosity! And, if you can’t contribute with a small donation, your prayers on behalf of the child and his mother are every bit as welcome!