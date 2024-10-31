SUPPORTING THE MARK LATHAM FAMILY

A beautiful soul, Alicia Latham will continue to live on in the hearts and lives of her dedicated husband and loving children as she has left a legacy of love. Her valiant journey began way before her short lived battle with an extremely aggressive cancer. As a daughter of Mary , she accepted her heavy cross so graciously from day one in July. The shocking diagnosis and profound loss of this beautiful warrior has left her family with an abysmal gap in their hearts. In June she celebrated her 53 birthday and was seemingly the perfect picture of health. Her husband and 8 children and everyone who knew her witnessed her resilience and strength of character, her unwavering hope and complete surrender to God will always be remembered! She continued to go strong until her last breath!

Now, they must pick up the pieces of the aftermath that has taken place so rapidly in the past 4 months. Many of you have been incredibly kind and generous in assisting the Latham's and they are extremely grateful for your ongoing prayers and support. Many of you have also asked to be able to assist them in the financial aspect of this sudden hardship and we now have this platform set up. Thank you in advance for your generous contributions that will be relieving both medical bills and the funeral costs for Mark and their wonderful children. Please continue sending prayers for peace and comfort as they grieve the loss of a dedicated, fun loving, hard working, brilliant , talented profoundly prayerful, loving wife and gorgeous , tender hearted mom. God bless you all!