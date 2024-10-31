Campaign Image

Support FREE SPEECH

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,010

Campaign created by Rebecca Turner

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Turner

Support FREE SPEECH

Andra Griffin filed a frivolous lawsuit against me June 2023 & it was dismissed by the judge! Andra then RE-FILED it! So we are paying for a lawsuit & a countersuit and have been for the last year and a half. Andra Griffen also named me in another FRIVOLOUS lawsuit SHE recently filed in another state and said she had EVERY intention of trying to include me with her newest frivolous RICO lawsuit. I appreciate everyone's help as I would not be able to fight this without you all & I am so very grateful to anyone who helps me fight the good fight against this! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Flutter
$ 230.00 USD
1 month ago

#HiveStrong

Byrnadine Ybarra
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Much love 💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Hive Strong

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Kia showing love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Let's Gooooooooooo!!! Forget the hatin' side!!! You've got this with the help of your friends. Stormy (on YouTube)

Sherie
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Stitching
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Byrnie Ravencraft
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Chelle x

Tracy Dale
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

NotThatKaren
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

NoneOfYourBusiness42
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Flutter
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

#HiveStrong

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

LDF
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo