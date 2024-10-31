Support FREE SPEECH

Andra Griffin filed a frivolous lawsuit against me June 2023 & it was dismissed by the judge! Andra then RE-FILED it! So we are paying for a lawsuit & a countersuit and have been for the last year and a half. Andra Griffen also named me in another FRIVOLOUS lawsuit SHE recently filed in another state and said she had EVERY intention of trying to include me with her newest frivolous RICO lawsuit. I appreciate everyone's help as I would not be able to fight this without you all & I am so very grateful to anyone who helps me fight the good fight against this!