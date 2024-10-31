Support for our caregiving family

I'm reaching out to share our story and to ask for your help during a challenging time for our family. My mother has dedicated herself to being a full-time caregiver for my grandmother, who is battling advanced dementia. This has been a labor of love, but it's also taken a toll on our family, especially with the recent challenges we've faced.

Recently, my mother suffered a serious fall that requires her to undergo three separate surgeries. Each surgery will require a lengthy recovery period, and as she works through an agency that provides no benefits, her time off will be entirely unpaid. This situation puts an immense financial strain on our family, as my grandmother is fully dependent on my mother for her care.

We are launching this fundraiser to help cover my mother's expenses, as well as the costs associated with hiring temporary caregiving support for my grandmother during my mother's recovery. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to help alleviate some of this burden.

Your contributions will make a significant difference in our lives. It will not only assist with her expenses but also ensure that my grandmother continues to receive the care she needs during this difficult time. Every dollar counts, and your support - whether it's a donation or simply sharing this campaign with others - means the world to us.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. We are grateful for any help you can provide and for the love and support from our community. Together, we can navigate this tough chapter and come out stronger on the other side.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Tracey Miller