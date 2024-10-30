Supporting Daniel and Addie in memory of DeLaney

Raised:
USD $320
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Christophers
On 10/27/2024 our beloved DeLaney was in a tragic accident that ultimately took her life. She leaves behind her partner, Daniel, and their 3 year old daughter, Addie.
Daniel is currently out of work due to this family tragedy. Money not used for immediate needs or funeral home expenses will go into Addie’s savings account.
DeLaney was a stay at home mom, so funds may also be used towards Addie’s future pertaining to possible childcare and schooling costs.
No donation is too small and all of DeLaney’s loved ones greatly appreciate all donations, shares, and well wishes.
We are so sorry for your loss.
Sending lots of hugs and prayers to you all.
I’m so sorry. I lost my daughter in an accident also in October of 2020. My thoughts are with your family.
Love yall
