Supporting Joshua Van's Lyme Treatment

 CAD $3,000

 CAD $3,447

Campaign created by Thea H

Campaign funds will be received by Laura Vandenberg

Joshua Van is my grandson, he is 19 years old and has completed his first year of university. While working as a landscaper for the summer, earning funds to finance his second year, he was bitten by a tick and by the time it was noticed, it had turned into a bullseye. He has become very ill, a shadow of his former self. Recently he was diagnosed with Lyme Disease, and will be starting treatment early in November. In the meantime, he has been prescribed eighteen medications to prep him for the treatment to come. These medications are all very expensive and as he is in a large family (five children), the financial burden is difficult. This young man is on the threshold of his adult life, and has been cut down in his prime. Please help us finance this life-saving treatment for this wonderful young man

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 CAD
26 days ago

God bless md heal

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

May God bless Joshua’s treatment and grant healing!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

May the Lord grant healing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Stay strong Brother. Sending prayers and love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for you, brother. Stay strong, we’ll help you out as best as we can. May God grant a swift recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Josh, our prayers are with you and your family. May God restore your health and strength and may you be given trust for the future!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Updates

Update #2 December 2024

December 20th, 2024

Joshua will  be going into the chamber starting in January, for a minimum of 3 rounds. Each round is 10 consecutive days for 1.5hr each day. (Each round will cost around $1500.)

We haven’t seen much change since he’s started treatments. He still tires easily and battles exhaustion. We’re hoping once he goes in the chamber he’ll start regaining some strength back.

Please pray that this next stage will have the desired outcome.

Update #1 November 27, 2024

November 27th, 2024

We would like to express our deep gratitude for the wonderful response we received to the appeal for financial aid for Joshua's treatment for Lyme disease. We have had 114% success! We are so thankful that many people have found it in their hearts to help us out. 

Joshua had his first check up since the de-toxification of his liver began. He has been taking many supplements and vitamins to clear his liver up, a regime which has worked. Today he was approved to begin the medication to address the symptoms of Lyme disease. His Mom said that they would introduce the medications slowly and see how he tolerates it. We will know more in another month, as to how he is doing. 

We hope to keep you all updated as to how the treatment proceeds and how he is doing. We thank you all for your remarkable generosity. 




