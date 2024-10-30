Supporting Joshua Van's Lyme Treatment

Joshua Van is my grandson, he is 19 years old and has completed his first year of university. While working as a landscaper for the summer, earning funds to finance his second year, he was bitten by a tick and by the time it was noticed, it had turned into a bullseye. He has become very ill, a shadow of his former self. Recently he was diagnosed with Lyme Disease, and will be starting treatment early in November. In the meantime, he has been prescribed eighteen medications to prep him for the treatment to come. These medications are all very expensive and as he is in a large family (five children), the financial burden is difficult. This young man is on the threshold of his adult life, and has been cut down in his prime. Please help us finance this life-saving treatment for this wonderful young man