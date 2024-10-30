Supporting Joshua Van's Lyme Treatment

Goal:
CAD $3,000
Raised:
CAD $3,447
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Vandenberg
Joshua Van is my grandson, he is 19 years old and has completed his first year of university. While working as a landscaper for the summer, earning funds to finance his second year, he was bitten by a tick and by the time it was noticed, it had turned into a bullseye. He has become very ill, a shadow of his former self. Recently he was diagnosed with Lyme Disease, and will be starting treatment early in November. In the meantime, he has been prescribed eighteen medications to prep him for the treatment to come. These medications are all very expensive and as he is in a large family (five children), the financial burden is difficult. This young man is on the threshold of his adult life, and has been cut down in his prime. Please help us finance this life-saving treatment for this wonderful young man
December 20th, 2024
Joshua will be going into the chamber starting in January, for a minimum of 3 rounds. Each round is 10 consecutive days for 1.5hr each day. (Each round will cost around $1500.)
We haven’t seen much change since he’s started treatments. He still tires easily and battles exhaustion. We’re hoping once he goes in the chamber he’ll start regaining some strength back.
Please pray that this next stage will have the desired outcome.
November 27th, 2024
We would like to express our deep gratitude for the wonderful response we received to the appeal for financial aid for Joshua's treatment for Lyme disease. We have had 114% success! We are so thankful that many people have found it in their hearts to help us out.
Joshua had his first check up since the de-toxification of his liver began. He has been taking many supplements and vitamins to clear his liver up, a regime which has worked. Today he was approved to begin the medication to address the symptoms of Lyme disease. His Mom said that they would introduce the medications slowly and see how he tolerates it. We will know more in another month, as to how he is doing.
We hope to keep you all updated as to how the treatment proceeds and how he is doing. We thank you all for your remarkable generosity.
